Art of It: Body in Motion

By Carol Goodman Kaufmand

Laura Didyk has been writing her entire life, but in 2013 she began to explore the visual arts. Though she says, “It’s not even in my atmosphere that I would draw,” and despite having no formal training in art, her pen-and-ink drawing Body in Motion has been selected from a field of 627 submissions for inclusion in the Berkshire Museum’s “Art of the Hills,” an exhibit of 42 works by accomplished area artists. The show runs to September 3.

Regarding the woman in the painting, “I didn’t give it a face because once you do that, it becomes a character or a person or a personality. With the women, it’s more about their bodies … I love the awkward shapes, and the stories that seem to live in and on them, how they look like they’ve survived a great distance, but are still here and strong.”