Adrift
Day Canoe trips in The Berkshires in July
Photo by The Trustees of Reservations
A canoe drifts in the dusk as quietly as a heron wading in the shallows. Bartholomew’s Cobble will lead canoeing trips along the Housatonic River in Sheffield on Friday evenings at 6 to look for beaver, and on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. to look for life along the banks. A full-moon canoe adventure is set for July 28, to and from the Konkapot River junction.
Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Sanctuary in Lenox explores the Housatonic on alternating Saturdays and Sundays (July 1, 7, 15, 21, and 29), and a series of canoe trips on Thursdays (July 5, 12, and 19) drifts through wetlands of the Housatonic valley at dusk. Naturalists lead paddlers to upper and lower Goose Ponds on July 14, looking for eagles; to the inlets of Buckley Dunton Lake in Becket on July 26 at night; and by day on July 28, looking for signs of porcupines and moose.
