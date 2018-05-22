Adrift

Day Canoe trips in The Berkshires in July

By Kate Abbott

Photo by The Trustees of Reservations

A canoe drifts in the dusk as quietly as a heron wading in the shallows. Bartholomew’s Cobble will lead canoeing trips along the Housatonic River in Sheffield on Friday evenings at 6 to look for beaver, and on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. to look for life along the banks. A full-moon canoe adventure is set for July 28, to and from the Konkapot River junction.