Warhol/Warhola

Remembering an uncle, Andy Warhol––stories on July 27

By Kate Abbott

James Warhola remembers his uncle in his first New York apartment, sketching high-heeled shoes for an advertisement in The New York Times. He would ink the drawing and blot it, a technique later used in his artwork—including his famous Campbell’s soup can.

Andy Warhol came from an immigrant family in Pittsburgh, learning his craft through classes at a local museum, college, and the Art Students League. Early on, he made a living from commercial art and from sculpture using crunched fenders and electronics his brother, Paul, pulled from the family junkyard. Eventually, Warhol became one of the American leaders in the Pop art movement, using images of everyday things.

His nephew sees the influence of those early years in the summer show “Inventing America: Rockwell and Warhol” at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge through October 29. The museum will show a retrospective of Warhola’s artwork as well, as an illustrator and author of children’s books, and he will come to tell family stories on July 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Warhola compares himself more to Rockwell than to his avant-garde uncle. He sees clear contrasts between the two, as in their images of Jackie Kennedy. “My uncle was proud of his life as an illustrator, everything he learned in the ’50s. He was a visual genius,” Warhola says. “And in the ’60s, it poured out of him.”