Poetry Aloud

Poetry slams and more in the Berkshires

By Kate Abbott

Poetry comes alive in Edith Wharton’s house—out loud and head on. WordXWord will hold its first major event at The Mount, with an Invitational Team Poetry Slam on Sunday, July 30, 4-8 p.m. Several northeast-based teams of poets will face off ahead of their departure for the National Poetry Slam in Denver in August.

That kicks off the annual WXW festival, through August 5, when poetry events will be happening throughout downtown Pittsfield, punctuated by two themed evenings: Excuse Me While I Kiss the Sky at Berkshire Museum, which uses iconic guitar solos as prompts, and Intersection at the Whitney Center for the Arts, where poets look at the identities they take on or have put on them.

“We all have multiple identities,” says WXW director Bill Yehle. “Some are biological; some we grow into. We create a conversation, where a struggling trans youth can speak to someone their grandparents’ age and come out with more understanding.”

Other events are earlier: Walking the Plank at Melville’s Arrowhead and Lift Ev’ry Voice/WordXWord at MASS MoCA on July 14.