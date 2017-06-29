Out With the Bard!

Summer of Shakespeare outdoors in the Berkshires

By Kate Abbott

A young woman is shipwrecked in a strange country. She dresses as a man to protect herself, and she survives alone until she catches the eye of the duke—and the lonely young woman he is courting. Down the road, two pairs of lovers are lost in a wood with fairies, enchantments, an impish sprite and a gang of workmen with improbable acting skills.

Shakespeare is returning outdoors this summer, under the maple trees and the full moon. In Pittsfield, Shakespeare in the Park is in its its fourth year, presenting Twelfth Night on the First Street Common, July 20 to August 6. The community theater will perform free with live music before the show on Saturdays and Sundays, and picnics are welcome.

From July 11 to August 19, Shakespeare & Company will bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream back to grounds of The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Guilded Age estate in Lenox—where the theater company began 40 years ago.