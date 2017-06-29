Note to Herself

Young dancer pursues her dream of being Dancer of the Year.

Delanie Rybacki will dance her way from Otis to Orlando in hopes of discovering if a note tucked in her high school diploma bears any truth. “I am going to win a title my senior year,” prophesied the note scrawled by an eighth-grade Rybacki to her future self.

The 18-year-old Monument Mountain High graduate, who began dancing at age four, competes for Dancer of the Year at the American Dance Awards National Championships, July 13-20, 2017.

She trains in tap, hip-hop, jazz and ballet with Brenda Barna at The Dance Slipper in Southwick.