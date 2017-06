IS183 Art School of the Berkshires

IS183’s Factory Gala was held on May 20 at the Stationery Factory in Dalton to celebrate—and support—art-making in the Berkshires. Dinner was by by Peter Platt of Old Inn on the Green and a dance party followed with music by J-Wolf and projections by Joe Wheaton.

Pictured below are: Patricia and David Hubbard;

Paul Kopperl, Hope Sullivan, and Marilyn and Nathan Hayward

Vicki Bonnington and Tony Guthrie;

Photos by Edward Acker