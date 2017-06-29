Gather ’Round

Marketplace Kitchen Table is a casual restaurant with a new spin on classics

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Gregory Cherin

The burgers come in beef, pork, chicken, quinoa, and black bean, and the fries have a menu of their own—with lemon, pepper and parmesan, or with chili sauce. Or simply order two eggs over easy. The aim is comfortable and casual, says chef David Renner, who owns the new Marketplace Kitchen Table with chefs Kevin Schmitz and Douglas Luf.

Known for cafés in Sheffield and Pittsfield and a specialty foods section at Guido’s, the latest iteration is at 240 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, former location of 528 Cafe and Friendly’s. Renner and his colleagues make everything from scratch—soups, salad dressings, hamburger rolls. Many ingredients are sourced from local farms, including cream from High Lawn Farm in the ice cream.

Renner sees the new café as a gathering place, like a kitchen table, where locals meet for breakfast or pick up a sandwich in minutes. “You should walk out feeling better than when you walked in,” he says.