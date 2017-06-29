Gala Celebrates New Exhibition

On June 10, Norman Rockwell Museum celebrated the opening of its new exhibition “Inventing America: Rockwell and Warhol” with a special gala and Studio 54 dance party.Honorary co-chairs included illustrator James Warhola, Andy Warhol’s nephew, whose work is also on view at the Museum this summer; and Geoffrey Rockwell, Norman Rockwell’s grandson. Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the museum and its education program.

Pictured below are: Bob and Peg Marcus with National Council members Ralph and Audrey Friedner.

Gala committee members Ken De Loreto and Ritch Holben;

Evan Hickok and Emily Thompson Hickok.

Photos by Norman Rockwell Museum