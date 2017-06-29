Change of Habit

Plastic grocery bags come to an end in the Berkshires

Lenox was the latest Berkshire town to implement banning single-use plastic bags, on June 10, 2017.

Next is Stockbridge, which will put the ban in play on January 2, 2018. They follow Williamstown, Great Barrington, Lee, and Adams. It doesn’t stop there. Pittsfield’s proposed ban, if passed—and most likely it will—would begin in September 2018.

Many Berkshire residents travel with a stash of reusable bags in their car trunk and use them even where the ban is yet to be adopted. Shopping habits are changing—and that’s exactly what it’s all about.