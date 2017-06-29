Berkshire International Film Fest

Special guest Christopher Plummer

More than 4,000 people attended this year’s Berkshire International Film Festival. The Tea Talk series was a new addition to the festival and was sponsored by Harney & Sons Teas. All in all, it was smashing success, with three out of the four film passes sold out and a record-breaking attendance level.

Pictured below are: BIFF founder/executive director Kelley Vickery, Elaine Taylor with husband/actor Christopher Plummer, David Edlestein and his wife Rachel Klayman;

Opening night at Saint James Place with Kelly Smedvig, Bill Kaiser, and Helga Orthofer-Kaiser.

BIFF executive assistant Lauren Ferin, Berkshire Bank’s Mark Pedrotti, and Helene Moltke-Leth.

Photos by Berkshire International Film Festival