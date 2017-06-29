Art and Discourse

Artist opens her studio

In a nod to the French salon, made popular during the Enlightenment, artist Marilyn Kalish will open her Railroad Street studio by appointment to invite intellectual discourse.

Barriers between purveyors of art and the artist herself, who is celebrating 15 years with the Vault Gallery in Great Barrington, all but vanish in the 2,000-square-foot space that evokes both sophistication and function as evidenced by Kalish’s messy process of making art.

A visit to her salon might be twofold, “either to please or to educate,” in the words of Roman poet Horace.