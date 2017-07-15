Edit ModuleShow Tags
A Place to Dream

Letting a child’s imagination come alive in a tree house

By Hannah Van Sickle


Photographs by Megan Haley

For nine-year-old Mathias Seber, it takes equal parts creativity and tenacity—not unlike those powers rendered by superheroes—to reach his lofty treetop retreat. His initial desire to dig a tunnel connecting his yard with his neighbor’s morphed into a “secret hideaway that was away from adults,” recalls his mother, Thao Do.

This alternate, elevated plan worked well for the adventurous Seber. “I don’t need to pretend,” he says. “When I swing on a rope from tree to tree, I am Tarzan.”

The idea became a reality during a weekend drive from their home in Lakeville, Connecticut, through Sheffield, Massachusetts; they spied a treehouse sitting atop a hollow stump at Berkshire Fence. “This is exactly what we want!” Do exclaimed and, as luck would have it, they were directed to the builder straight away.  

Allen Timmons, they soon found, is a kid at heart; were he to don a cape, he might resemble a real-life superhero with a coveted power of capturing the whimsy and wonder of childhood through fanciful treehouses. 

“Allen was very artsy, very soft spoken, and very friendly with this way of speaking to kids that I noticed right away,” she says. Do’s first impression of Timmons was spot-on. He and her son hit it off right away, and the result of their collaboration now resides in a sugar maple on the family’s property.

Timmons, who lives in Great Barrington, remembers getting a carpenter set when he was six, and the first thing he built was a birdhouse. Making shelter for a fragile bird gave him purpose and proved a therapeutic escape from his own coming of age during the tumult of the Civil Rights movement. Timmons characterizes his childhood in Anniston, Alabama, as being rife with harshness, suffering, and isolation. His empathy for others on their plight is palpable; he lived through a bus carrying Freedom Riders being burned near his hometown on Mother’s Day in 1961, and he watched the whole world turn upside-down on the day that southern schools were integrated. It was clear to him, from a young age, that his values often clashed with those around him. So he retreated, seeking refuge in the wild, and his deep knowledge of the woods—from snaring rabbits to starting fires to wielding hatchets—contributes to his strong belief that “nature is our teacher and in straying is where we become ill.”   

Homeowner Amy Pollack, a consummate collector, found Timmons through their mutual affinity for birdhouses. She recalls her interest being piqued by the birdhouse at his Backyard Heirlooms gallery in Great Barrington, and their connection was immediate. The creation of a treehouse ensued, situated on the shared five-acre Stockbridge property where Pollack and her sister, Cindy Levin, have homes. The structure has become “a place to converge,” says Pollack, an art consultant from Miami’s Coconut Grove who makes her time in the Berkshires “all about the kids,” in reference to the sisters’ nine collective grandchildren. Their treehouse, located just a stone’s throw from IS183 Art School and the Berkshire Botanical Garden, invites creativity. Each summer, the family declares a theme: last year it was pennants, and remnants of jaunty canvas triangles remain despite 12 months in the elements. Plans are underway for a “treehouse gallery,” where examples of both two- and three-dimensional artwork by the grandchildren will be on display.

A tour of Timmons’s varied creations invites the question: What constitutes a treehouse? In Lakeville, “the tree grows through the treehouse; it’s pretty awesome,” says Do of the stately maple that remained unscathed in the building process. Timmons and little Mathias spent time brainstorming and sketching to arrive at the finished product. “What we really like about our treehouse is we didn’t have to take [any of the tree] down,” says Do. The structure’s open front creates the best of both worlds. “Mathias has his space, and I can still see him when I’m in the kitchen cooking,” she says. The addition of a wicker basket, complete with pulley system, adds function when he chooses to stow away for any length of time. 

In Stockbridge, the treehouse design was driven by accessibility and visibility. The elaborate building was sited on gently sloping ground rendering it “high enough that it felt like a treehouse,” but close enough to the ground that it felt safe, according to Pollack. Sight lines from both homes, as a means of keeping an eye on children spanning the ages of two to 11, were key.  While the sturdy staircase and ample decking invite independent exploration, and access to the wide slab counter to play store, several small saplings punctuate the floorboards and allow for greenery to encroach. Beneath the branches of the most prominent tree, a silver maple, three generations of siblings and cousins quite literally converge. “[We’ve created] a legacy for our four girls,” says Pollack of their decision to cultivate a summer retreat in the Berkshires. The shared treehouse, in many ways, has proven to be instrumental in providing a platform from which to grow as a family despite their disparate locations throughout much of the year.

Timmons’s affable smile and big-hearted laughter, in which a slight southern twang is still audible, only hint at his affinity for making connections; his clear, blue eyes reveal humility despite the tousled, white hair that hints at the wisdom collected in what Timmons calls his phenomenal journey through life. His passion is clear: “I live to inspire people,” he says. His creations, which evolved from birdhouses to treehouses, reflect this organic and holistic way of thinking. To build shelter from the proverbial storm for the most fragile among us, as a means of bolstering their creativity and sense of wonder about the world, is indeed a gift.  In just a decade he has built 11 treehouses, including one in Alabama, in the top of an old red oak tree, and his catalogue raisonné includes numerous forts, children’s gardens, and other projects with kids.

In a nod to the genesis of the Pollacks’ project, Timmons topped a newel post on the structure’s staircase with a single birdhouse; not surprisingly, three birds made nests in theStockbridge treehouse that first summer. The remnants of swallows and robins who sought shelter there are symbolic, perhaps, of their great collaboration with Timmons whose practical approach accommodates kids safely while daring them to dream. And he is very aware of the impact of his creations. “When you inspire someone, you change their life. It is profound and powerful.” 

Allen Timmons is one of nine local designers and builders who have re-imagined playhouses for Berkshire Botanical Garden’s “PlayDate: Playhouses in the Garden.”  The exhibition, through September 24, features 11 iterations on the notion of what makes a playhouse. Timmons has two creations on display: “The Grownup Hobbit House,” a hollowed-out giant white pine designed for meditation and relaxation, and “A Cottage for Kids,” which provides a colorful and especially “green” space for children. These two pieces—originally one—caught the eye of Thao Do and Robert Seber when it was on display at Berkshire Fence in Sheffield. 

This article appears in the July 2017 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

July 2017

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:30 PMSummer Music & More Concert Series: Bob’s Your Uncle

Thursday, July 13 Summer Music & More Concert Series: Bob’s Your Uncle, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Bob’s Your Uncle, a Wilton-based band plays upbeat, soulful, bluesy music, from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
5:00 PMZiggy Marley at Alive@Five

Ziggy Marley Alive@Five in partnership with Reckson and BevMax Ziggy Marley Thursday Evening July 13, 2017 5pm, Columbus Park $15.00 21 and Over Only Live music from national and...

Cost: $15.00

Where:
Columbus Park
205 Main St
Stamford, CT  06901
View map »


Sponsor: Atlantic Station
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Intimate Bellini: Bel Canto Young Artists

“There are long, long, long melodies such as no-one had ever made before,” wrote Giuseppe Verdi of Bellini’s unique gift. Wagner was moved to the same incantatory repetition:...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMGonzo Girl- A Book Signing with Author Cheryl Della Pietra

“Long after the last drink is poured and the final gunshot fired, Cheryl Della Pietra’s novel inspired by her time as Hunter S. Thompson’s assistant will linger in your mind....

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
7:30 PMSHAKESPEARE ON THE GREEN: JULIUS CAESAR

Our 14th annual free, outdoor Shakespeare production, JULIUS CAESAR, will  play evenings, July 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 at 7:30pm each night. At our Sterling Farms campus home,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Sterling Farms campus home
1349 Newfield Avenue
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
An Evening of One-Acts

Returning for its 7th year, this popular event will feature eight original, unpublished one-act plays which celebrate life and relationships.   Guest are invited to bring food and...

Cost: All Tickets $25

Where:
Ridgefield Theatre Barn
37 Halpin Ln
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Talk, Tour, and Honey Tasting

8.13 Join Marina Marchese, owner and beekeeper on August 13 for her popular Talk, Tour & Honey Tasting event at Red Bee Honey in Weston. Walk through the apiary gardens,...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Apiary and Gardens
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich will delve into this region’s ancient past in the new exhibition Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs. The show highlights remarkable fossil...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMItalian Cooking Classes with Chef Hank Ferlauto June 8 - Aug 10

Selected Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Ages 21+. Join Chef Hank Ferlauto for fun, hands-on meal preparation of three-course meal menus. Each class’ unique menu will consist of a pasta dish, main...

Cost: Members $42 Guests $55

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01226
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMLittle Free Library Pop-Up at Bella Luna

Bella Luna, a newly opened gift shop halfway between Watertown and Litchfield, features an eclectic diversity of artisan jewelry, home decor, baby gifts, women's clothing and accessories,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bella Luna Gift Shop
11 Watertown Road
Intersection Rte 63-S & Rte 109
Morris, CT  06763
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library at StoneHill
Telephone: 203-770-4156
Contact Name: Rose Buckens
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM73rd Annual Wilton Artists’ Summer Show Exhibition/Reception

Friday, July 14 73rd Annual Wilton Artists’ Summer Show Exhibition/Reception, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Reception to celebrate more than 50 Wilton artists displaying diverse styles, media, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMSHAKESPEARE ON THE GREEN: JULIUS CAESAR

Our 14th annual free, outdoor Shakespeare production, JULIUS CAESAR, will  play evenings, July 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 at 7:30pm each night. At our Sterling Farms campus home,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Sterling Farms campus home
1349 Newfield Avenue
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMRPH Film Society Presents: THIS IS YOUR DEATH

Q&A with actor Giancarlo Esposito Today’s audience has become infatuated with watching others degrade themselves on national television. They crave a wild argument, a bloody fight, or...

Cost: $10.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Press
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMArgus Quartet

In its four short years of existence, the Los Angeles-based Argus Quartet, this season’s Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall and the...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMComedy Night

Great Night of Stand Up featuring comics from New York.

Cost: $20

Where:
The Barn at The Egremont Village Inn
17 Main St
South Egremont, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
8:30 PMThe Secret Life of Pets, Movie Night

Watch The Secret Life of Pets, a 2016 animated comedy that won the 2017 Kids’ Choice Award and was nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s Best Animated Motion Picture...

Where:
Bedford Village Memorial Park
Greenwich Rd.
Bedford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
An Evening of One-Acts

Returning for its 7th year, this popular event will feature eight original, unpublished one-act plays which celebrate life and relationships.   Guest are invited to bring food and...

Cost: All Tickets $25

Where:
Ridgefield Theatre Barn
37 Halpin Ln
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
DAVE MASON :: Ticketed Stars-On-Tour Concert

Sponsor: Leifer Properties  Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason revisits his classic masterpiece to perform a limited engagement concert tour along with his band Johnne Sambataro,...

Cost: Price varies. See event description.

Where:
Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
40 Jesup Rd
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Leifer Properties
Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich will delve into this region’s ancient past in the new exhibition Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs. The show highlights remarkable fossil...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information
Footloose

The Sharon Playhouse puts on a production of Footloose, the musical based on the hit 1984 film. Presented by the 13-19 year old students of the Sharon Playhouse Youth Theater.

Cost: $30-$40

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMHouse and Garden Tour

Sponsored by The Lenox Garden Club, the 2017 House and Garden Tour features five rarely seen properties in the Great Barrington countryside. Included in the tour is Blue Stone Manor, the home and...

Cost: $60 - $100

Where:
Park at Simon's Rock Daniel Arts Center
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01240
View map »


Sponsor: The Lenox Garden Club
Telephone: 413-298-5122
Contact Name: Ellen Greendale
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThird Saturdays

Free community day! Family Workshop with Erika Rohde Celebrate summer with Camp Aldrich artist Erika Rohde! Design colorful seasonal masterpieces using a variety of paint and printmaking...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMWilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale

Wilton Annual Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale Saturday July 15 For the sixth year in a row from 10:00 - 4 p.m. Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton's main street will be closed to traffic and...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Town Center
Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 2037620567
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMOpen Days Program Garden Tour - Fairfield & Litchfield County

Explore six private gardens in Falls Village, Norfolk, Sharon, Sherman, Washington, and West Cornwall, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights include classic...

Cost: $7 per garden; children 12 & under free

Where:
Hollister House Garden
300 Nettleton Hollow Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy's Open Days Program
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 10:30 PMJazz Festival: Presented in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Curated by our friends at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Caramoor’s 24th annual Jazz Festival is for jazz enthusiasts of all ages. Headlined by legendary jazz pianist McCoy Tyner, the day-long...

Cost: $30, $45, $60, $70, $80, $90, $100, $110 / Day Only $25

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMJazz Festival with McCoy Tyner Trio, Caramoor

16 acts at multiple venues on the Caramoor grounds. The McCoy Tyner Trio headlines the evening show. The daytime artists include the Cuban rhythms of the Pedritro Martinez Group, guitarist Mary...

Cost: $30-110 based on act

Where:
Caramoor
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
12:00 PMOddball

Recommended for ages 7 and up Off the coast of Australia, Middle Island is home to a colony of fairy penguins who are under threat from hungry foxes. With help from his granddaughter, Olivia, an...

Cost: $7.50 - $13.00

Where:
Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMBeer, Bourbon and Bacon (and Helicopters)

This event encompasses everything Beer, Bourbon, and Bacon. They will feature hundreds of different beers from Breweries all across the world, they will have distillery's from the Hudson Valley...

Cost: $50 per person

Where:
Barton Orchards
63 Apple Tree Lane
Poughkeepsie, NY  12603
View map »


Sponsor: Independent Helicopters
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMArtists on Artists: Exhibition Tour

Hear an artist’s perspective about the work on view at our free admission day, the third Saturday of each month, during a unique exploration of the current exhibitions.  Led by...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMFREE lecture––"STRESS: The Ayurvedic Approach to Getting Out from Under."

FREE educational lecture on Saturday July 15 from 3-5 pm on the topic of: "STRESS: The Ayurvedic Approach to Getting Out from Under." This is offered by Dr. Somesh...

Cost: Free

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
792 Route 35
Cross River , NY
View map »


Telephone: 914-875-9088
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 12:00 AMBerkshire HorseWorks "The Derby"

An experiential Gala benefiting those at risk in the Berkshires. A taste of Kentucky with Live music, dinner, and Auction. Wear your Derby hat or make one with us. Sip a Bourbon or Mint Julep in...

Cost: $175

Where:
Berkshire Equestrian Center
40 Perry's Peak road
richmond, MA  01254
View map »


Sponsor: hayley sumner
Contact Name: hayley sumner
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTwilight in the Garden

Savor the enchantment of the summer garden in the cool of the evening. Enjoy wine and nibbles with friends and fellow garden lovers as the sun fades.

Cost: $35

Where:
Hollister House Garden
300 Nettleton Hollow Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Hollister House Garden
Telephone: 860-868-2200
Contact Name: Pamela Moffett
Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMGallery 25 Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

New Milford, CT – June 21, 2017 – Gallery 25 is excited to announce the gallery’s Grand Re-Opening reception, on Saturday, July 15th from 6PM – 9PM, in celebration of their...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMA Gilded Age Evening

Gilded Age elegance and exquisite cuisine combine to create an unforgettable evening at the Clark.  Guests will enjoy a private, after-hours tour of Orchestrating Elegance: Alma-Tadema...

Cost: $250

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Sponsor: Clark Art Institute
Telephone: 413-458-2303
Contact Name: Emily Lang
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMGraham Nash

Grammy winner and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the legendary Graham Nash will be in concert at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester on July 15. Whether you remember him as...

Cost: $46-$81

Where:
The Capitol Theatre
149 Westchester Avenue
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMLevitt Pavilion Free Outdoor Concerts

The Levitt Pavilion is hosting two Free outdoor concerts.  Westport Honors Music of the '60s! The REUNION BAND was originally formed to play at the 40th reunion for the Staples Class of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Levitt Pavilion
40 Jesup Rd
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMSHAKESPEARE ON THE GREEN: JULIUS CAESAR

Our 14th annual free, outdoor Shakespeare production, JULIUS CAESAR, will  play evenings, July 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 at 7:30pm each night. At our Sterling Farms campus home,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Sterling Farms campus home
1349 Newfield Avenue
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMGruppo Mondo

Best of Jazz in The Berkshires! With Jerry Marotta, Fran Tokarz and Peter Primamore

Cost: $15

Where:
The Barn at The Egremont Village Inn
17 South Main St
South Egemont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMLevitt Pavilion Reunion Band Free Outdoor Concert

Westport Honors Music of the '60s! The REUNION BAND was originally formed to play at the 40th reunion for the Staples Class of '71.  The concert is in conjunction with the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Levitt Pavilion
40 Jesup Rd
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
An Evening of One-Acts

Returning for its 7th year, this popular event will feature eight original, unpublished one-act plays which celebrate life and relationships.   Guest are invited to bring food and...

Cost: All Tickets $25

Where:
Ridgefield Theatre Barn
37 Halpin Ln
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Robin Hood

Robin Hood, with his band of brothers are seeking to rid the land of evil and return hope to the mistreated. It’s a tale that’s been told a thousand...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust Midsummer Party

Join the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust for their Midsummer Party Benefit hosted by Leni and Peter May. The gorgeous Bridgewater property will be the backdrop for the benefit...

Where:
Bridgewater, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

Saturdays from 9am to 1pm! For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMGreat Barrington Arts Market

Announcing the opening of the 5th annual Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM). GBAM offers visitors the opportunity to buy unique art and craft made by local artisans in a variety of media and price...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Great Barrington, MA
Church Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Great Barrington Arts Market
Contact Name: Molly de St Andre'
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich will delve into this region’s ancient past in the new exhibition Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs. The show highlights remarkable fossil...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWestport Fine Arts Festival

Get your art jollies at the Westport Fine Arts Festival happening July 16-17 in downtown Westport. This fab fest features national and  international fine artists and includes...

Cost: Free admission

Where:
Downtown Westport
154 Post Road East
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AMBeyond the Basics: Keeping Color In Your Garden Spring Through the Fall

Does your garden lose its color after Spring bloom? On Saturday July 15 and Saturday September 16 at 10 a.m. come find out how to maintain color in your garden during the seasons. Guest speakers...

Cost: $30 for New Pond Farm members and $40 for non-members.

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMLagond’s Adult Jam Session at The Haven

Join us on Sunday, June 25th for a Funk/Soul Jam Session Lagond Music School is now hosting adult jam sessions 3x a month.  The highly accredited, not-for-profit academy,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Haven at Lagond Music School
9 Haven Street
Elmsford, NY  10523
View map »


Telephone: 914-345-0512
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information
Footloose

The Sharon Playhouse puts on a production of Footloose, the musical based on the hit 1984 film. Presented by the 13-19 year old students of the Sharon Playhouse Youth Theater.

Cost: $30-$40

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags