A New Life

Church restoration begins

The Clinton Church Restoration project may have reached a major milestone of raising $100,000 (actually $110,000) to purchase and begin work on the 130-year-old decommissioned church, but the work has only just begun.

Considered the historical hub of south county’s African American community, the site is where scholar and author W.E.B. Du Bois, a Great Barrington native, sometimes attended.

Construction already is underway to stabilize the building tucked away at 9 Elm Court. The plan is to use it as a research library, educational center, and a place to display important artifacts.