A Funner Summer

Natural skin protection products for the summer

Summer can be rough, even on our hardy skin—but Berkshire-made products can help out.

From Monterey, Mighty No Bitey is a natural bug repellent that has earned a cult following. So has Jane Iredale's Powder-me SPF Dry Powder Sunscreen, translucent and water-resistant.

For peeling, Mystical Rose Herbals in New Marlborough makes a Lemon Exfoliating Dead Sea Salt Scrub that smells as good as it works. On the citrus spectrum, Klo Organic Beauty (founded by sisters Nicole Anagnos and Megan Berube in Williamstown) oil cleanser and serum are made with delicious—and effective—natural oils.