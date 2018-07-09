More Works Revealed

A new art gallery at Chesterwood

By Kate Abbott

It’s a cool place on a hot day, and the slim form of Andromeda lies bare and bound to a rock by the sea. She is a full-scale plaster model of Daniel Chester French’s last work, and she holds the center of the room.

Chesterwood has opened a new, climate-controlled gallery to show some of French’s works, and other pieces by those losely linked to him, that have never been exhibited before. Look closely at small plaster and bronze models of larger work—the Minute Man farm boy turned soldier with his open-necked work-shirt and plough, or the Alma Mater at Columbia University in New York City.

In this room off of exhibition barn, take a condensed tour of 19th-century NYC monuments and compare slight variations in earlier versions of French’s well-known work, and find the marks of pointing up. A system of measurements translates a miniature to a mid-scale model, and from there to a full-sized monument.