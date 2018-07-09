Living With Lyme

Dealing with an undiagnosed debilitating disease––author talk––Aug 17

By Kate Abbott

Sometimes it’s hard to walk. Sometimes it’s hard to think. Sometimes the familiar drive home becomes a dizzy confusion. She has felt her body and her mind slipping away, and for years doctors could not tell why—some did not believe her. Porochista Khakpour has late-stage Lyme disease. On Aug. 17, she will come to the Mount to talk about her new memoir, Sick, and her experiences with chronic illness.

Lyme disease has been spreading across the Northeast for decades, says Anastasia Whalen, PR manager at the Mount, who has collaborated with journalist Kate Bolick to invite Khakpour. But it is often ignored.

“That someone took the time to see this as an important issue and share the difficulty of it is powerful,” Whalen says. “I haven’t met anyone who doesn’t know someone affected by it.”