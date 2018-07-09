Lion's Share––Drinks and a Quick Show

Red Lion Inn hosts pop-up bars and short performances––Aug 8-30

By Kate Abbott

Gregory Cherin

Red Lion Inn , Stockbridge’s Main Street hostelry, is hosting a series of short performances and pop-up bars. On weekday afternoons, local actors and dancers will give short performances from Shakespeare to Shaker music to tap dance, and visitors can order a cool drink as they watch.

On select Wednesday evenings, the Red Lion will host a pop-up bar with free tastings. Tastings will range from chillable, light-bodied red wines in late July to dry rosés and gin and tonics in August. Rosé has become very popular as an uncomplicated summer wine, says Timothy Eustis, wine director at the Red Lion. “Everyone loves it chilled on a hot day. We have a rosé on draft, a keg rosé from Channing Daughters on Long Island.”

The tasting is a tradition begun last summer, as Dan Thomas, the Red Lion’s former bar director for ten years, paired Berkshire Distillery gins with local botanicals—cherry tomatoes from Taft farms, or strawberries. (Thomas is now opening his own wine shop in South Egremont.)

Here is a sampling of afternoon tastings at the Red Lion:

Aug 8 / Shakespeare & Co. scenes from Love’s Labour’s Lost, 5 to 6 p.m. Pop-up bar with rosés, 4:30-6:30

Aug 17 / Reading from Rockwell’s autobiography, 12-1

Aug 21 / Jacob’s Pillow Brazilian Fusion Tap Dance, 12-1

Aug 22 / Pop-up bar with gin and tonics, 4:30-6:30

Aug 30 / Hancock Shaker Village performs Shaker music and dance, 12-1