Art of It: Universal Life Force

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:

Bruce Museum

1 Museum Drive

Greenwich, CT 06830

Telephone: 203-413-6735

Contact Name: Scott Smith

