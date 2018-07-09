Art of It: Universal Life Force
Fans of Joe Goodwin’s art may be forgiven if they pass by his painting in the “Art of the Hills” show at the Berkshire Museum. After all, it’s nothing like the Pittsfield-based artist’s regular abstract work. Katchina, done in paint, paper, acrylic, and pencil, originated during a trip to New Mexico and Arizona, where Goodwin became interested in the spiritual life of the Pueblo people. That life includes katchina dolls, physical manifestations of elements in the natural world. Goodwin’s painting represents the Blue Star Katchina, the Hopi name for the star Sirius. The resulting multimedia Katchina is Goodwin’s attempt to capture the universal life force that fascinated him during his travels in the Southwest.
