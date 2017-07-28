Township No. 1 Day at Bidwell

Community day celebrated history

Township No. 1 Day, a free community celebration of Tyring­ham and Monterey history, was held at the Bidwell House Museum in Monterey on July 8. There was music by Moonshine Holler and The Adams Brothers, and Butler’s Rangers reenactors. Children’s activities, craft demonstrations, a garden tour, trail walk, food and drink, and exhibits were all part of the fun.

Pictured below are: two female reenactors, Lisa Reynolds, left, and VivianLea Solek, seated

Reenactor Roger Garrison talking with a visitor, in the background are Jonathan and Lisa Reynolds and Solek

Hay bale diving fun.

Photos by Heather Kowalski