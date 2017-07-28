To Market, to Market

Farmers' markets in the Berkshires

Every day but Monday, you can find yourself a happening farmers market in the Berkshires to get your fix of fruits, vegetables, eggs, plants, and a myriad of other locally sourced goods. Many have musicians and activities going on, along with prepared food to eat right on the spot, so be ready to stay a spell.

Dalton Farmers Market

Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 13

Dalton Community Recreation Association, 400 Main St.

Downtown Pittsfield Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Producer-only market with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, pasture-raised meats, eggs, cheese, bread, wine, coffee, artisan goods. Live music, chef demos, workshops and children’s activities.

Outdoors through Oct. 15 on the Common Park on First Street, Route 7

Great Barrington Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 28.

Local vendors with fruit and flowers, meets, eggs and cheeses, baked goods, organic snow cones, locally roasted coffees, bakery, herbs and specialties and more, and live performers.

18 Church St., 413-854-3599.

Hancock Farmers Market

Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 12.

Roadside farmstand, organic and local fruit and produce, Appletree Hill Antiques.

3210 Hancock Rd., Route 43, Hancock, 413-458-3933

Lanesborough Farmers Market

Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Thanksgiving

Blossoming Acres, Jaeschke’s Fruit and Flowers, Berry Knoll Farm, Berkshire Mountain Bakery, Powell Ranch and Windy Ridge Farm.

Berkshire Mall parking lot, Lanesborough, 413-569-3663 or 413-374-5646

Lee Farmers Market

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 7

Harvest market Oct. 10.

First Congregational Church of Lee, 25 Park Pl., Lee, 413-854-1561

Lenox Farmers Market

Fridays 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 15

Vendors from soup to cider, Lucia’s Latin Kitchen, Dutch desserts, Cricket Creek Farm cheeses, Mary’s Kitchen

cakes, natural soaps and so much more.

St. Ann’s Church, 134 Main St., Lenox (during church events, at Roche Reading Park, 18 Main St.)

Monterey Farmers Market

Tuesdays 4 to 6 p.m., through the fall

Vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, baked goods, jam and fruit.

Monterey Community Center, 468 Main Rd., Route 23

North Adams Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 21

Local farmers and food producers, crafts and musicians.

St. Anthony’s parking lot, St. Anthony Drive and Route 8, Marshall Street, North Adams

Otis Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 7

Parking lot of Papa’s Healthy Food and Fuel, 2000 East Otis Rd., East Otis, 413-357-9919

Sheffield Farmers Market

Fridays, 3 to 6:30 p.m. through Oct. 6

Food from the farm and locally produced goods: meat, eggs, vegetables, salad greens, fruit, breads, desserts, prepared foods, cut flowers, honey, maple syrup, beeswax candles, and more.

First Congregational Church lot, 125 Main St., 860-706-4424,

West Stockbridge Farmers Market

Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 5

From fudge to shortbread, vegtbles and flowers, sea salts, mushroms, sauces, baked goods, edible plants, crafts and artisans.

On Merritt Green on Harris Street, opposite the post office 917-209-0926

Williamstown Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through to Oct. 14

Spanakopita and moussaka, East Mountain Farm’s bratwurst and sausages, Mighty Food Farm’s sunflowers, vegetables, maple products, cheeses, dried flowers, and more, with live music.

At the base of Spring Street, 413-441-4811.