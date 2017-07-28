To Market, to Market
Farmers' markets in the Berkshires
Every day but Monday, you can find yourself a happening farmers market in the Berkshires to get your fix of fruits, vegetables, eggs, plants, and a myriad of other locally sourced goods. Many have musicians and activities going on, along with prepared food to eat right on the spot, so be ready to stay a spell.
Dalton Farmers Market
Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 13
Dalton Community Recreation Association, 400 Main St.
Downtown Pittsfield Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Producer-only market with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, pasture-raised meats, eggs, cheese, bread, wine, coffee, artisan goods. Live music, chef demos, workshops and children’s activities.
Outdoors through Oct. 15 on the Common Park on First Street, Route 7
Great Barrington Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 28.
Local vendors with fruit and flowers, meets, eggs and cheeses, baked goods, organic snow cones, locally roasted coffees, bakery, herbs and specialties and more, and live performers.
18 Church St., 413-854-3599.
Hancock Farmers Market
Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 12.
Roadside farmstand, organic and local fruit and produce, Appletree Hill Antiques.
3210 Hancock Rd., Route 43, Hancock, 413-458-3933
Lanesborough Farmers Market
Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Thanksgiving
Blossoming Acres, Jaeschke’s Fruit and Flowers, Berry Knoll Farm, Berkshire Mountain Bakery, Powell Ranch and Windy Ridge Farm.
Berkshire Mall parking lot, Lanesborough, 413-569-3663 or 413-374-5646
Lee Farmers Market
Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 7
Harvest market Oct. 10.
First Congregational Church of Lee, 25 Park Pl., Lee, 413-854-1561
Lenox Farmers Market
Fridays 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 15
Vendors from soup to cider, Lucia’s Latin Kitchen, Dutch desserts, Cricket Creek Farm cheeses, Mary’s Kitchen
cakes, natural soaps and so much more.
St. Ann’s Church, 134 Main St., Lenox (during church events, at Roche Reading Park, 18 Main St.)
Monterey Farmers Market
Tuesdays 4 to 6 p.m., through the fall
Vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, baked goods, jam and fruit.
Monterey Community Center, 468 Main Rd., Route 23
North Adams Farmers Market
Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 21
Local farmers and food producers, crafts and musicians.
St. Anthony’s parking lot, St. Anthony Drive and Route 8, Marshall Street, North Adams
Otis Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 7
Parking lot of Papa’s Healthy Food and Fuel, 2000 East Otis Rd., East Otis, 413-357-9919
Sheffield Farmers Market
Fridays, 3 to 6:30 p.m. through Oct. 6
Food from the farm and locally produced goods: meat, eggs, vegetables, salad greens, fruit, breads, desserts, prepared foods, cut flowers, honey, maple syrup, beeswax candles, and more.
First Congregational Church lot, 125 Main St., 860-706-4424,
West Stockbridge Farmers Market
Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 5
From fudge to shortbread, vegtbles and flowers, sea salts, mushroms, sauces, baked goods, edible plants, crafts and artisans.
On Merritt Green on Harris Street, opposite the post office 917-209-0926
Williamstown Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through to Oct. 14
Spanakopita and moussaka, East Mountain Farm’s bratwurst and sausages, Mighty Food Farm’s sunflowers, vegetables, maple products, cheeses, dried flowers, and more, with live music.
At the base of Spring Street, 413-441-4811.
