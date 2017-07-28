Thursdays at the Chalet

Canadian drinks at MASS MoCA

By John Seven

The Berkshire’s best-kept secret for summer gatherings hides in plain sight at MASS MoCA—the Chalet, created by Montreal artist Dean Baldwin for the museum’s exhibition “Oh, Canada.”

The Chalet has begun its seventh summer of offering beer, wine, and spirits on Thursday nights through August. Baldwin recently visited the Chalet to revamp his work, including the addition of the Parks Canada beaver logo to benches. For curator Denise Markonish, who helmed the original show, it’s a home away from home. “Think of it as a little Canadian respite here in the Berkshires,” she says. Opens at 5:30 p.m., live music at 8pm.