The Pillow’s Season Opening Gala

Photos by Brooke Trisolini (dancers) and Cherylynn Tsushima

More than 600 people enjoyed an evening of dining and dancing at Jacob’s Pillow’s 85th anniversary gala celebration. The event raised more than $450,000, and that money will support all Pillow programming, including The School at Jacob’s Pillow, its Community Engagement Initiatives, choreographic residencies, theater programming, archives, and more than 200 free public programs.

Pictured below are: The School at Jacob’s Pillow

Interns Kristen Coker, Chloe London, Ivan Flores, Gaven Trinidad, Akinyemi Blackshear, and Hannah Fein

Director Pamela Tatge and 2017 Jacob’s Pillow Dance award winner Liz Lerman.

