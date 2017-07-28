The Art of It: Barn, West Road, Alford, MA

The serenity of nature captured locally

By Sophie Cohen

Picture this: a cigar box perched on a camera tripod, propped open like a rectangular clamshell, paint palette resting on the bottom of the box, canvas leaning against the lid. An umbrella is stuck into the ground. Keith Emerling, paintbrush in hand, aims to capture a piece of serenity. This is how he created Barn, West Road, Alford, MA. It took him two mornings to conceptualize this iconic symbol of a Berkshire farm. Emerling believes that beauty found in nature brings us closer to our humanity. In his art, he looks “for evidence that this beauty exists.”

Emerling has had many creative professions—chef, photographer, recipe creator, author—and painter. This work will be on exhibit in the Alford United Methodist Church, August 25-27. Emerling will also exhibit at the 413Heart Arts/Music/Dance Festival at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, August 19-20. Visit mysecretlifeasachef.com to see more of his creations.