Smokin’

Brew and 'Que for You

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Gregory Cherin

The “sammiches” hold pulled pork, pulled chicken and brisket. Platters of ribs and fried chicken come with corn bread, baked beans, and collard greens.

In Sheffield, Bash Bish Brew & ‘Que gives a flavor of authentic comfort. Owners Ana and Jim Olivieri say the restaurant has grown since they opened last fall. They chose barbecue because they know it well. The two have family in the Carolinas and in Louisiana, and they have made pilgrimages to research flavors. “We evolved the menu from eating our way through the South,” Ana says.

She and chef Jesse Watkins have hatched recipes together, including Ol’ Fashioned, Habañero Maple, and Hot Carolina Vinegar. The meat, smoked for 10 to 12 hours over fruit woods, is sourced locally when they can, Ana says, as in a recent special of sausage from Mill River Farm. They even offer barbecue pizza—because, as Italians from New York, the Olivieris take their pizza seriously. They make the dough in house, Ana says.

To round it off, they have just added draft to their robust craft beer selection—one of their first brews on tap is a Peak organic sweet-tart blueberry sour. The Olivieris first met Watkins as a bartender and microbrewer, and their beer list covers some 90 brews. “We’re planning a trip to Texas in the off season,” Jim says, “visiting places, talking to people, trying different things.”