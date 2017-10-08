Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Our Town of Tyringham

A community adapts Thornton Wilder’s classic play––Aug 5-13

By John Seven


Photo by Gregor Cherin

 It was on Memorial Day two years ago when Ann Gallo realized her destiny. She was standing in Tyringham Cemetery with her husband, taking in the ceremony, scanning the crowd. The cemetery holds over 800 headstones that date as far back as the 1770s and represents Tyringham’s genealogy. And the Memorial Day gathering largely represented the community’s present-day members. That’s when she whispered her idea to her husband: a production of Our Town acted by townspeople and staged in the cemetery.

“It’s just one of those drop-dead picturesque places,” says Gallo of her adopted town. “Just talking about it, I get shivers. It was just incredible.”

Gallo, who has owned a home in Tyringham since 1999 and has a background in theater working with youth, has never produced a stage production. Her first effort proved to be more than simply putting together a performance. It required canvassing and meeting new people, bringing together the community, and traversing family histories that go back to Tyringham’s beginnings.

One of the people she “unearthed” during her quest is Barbara Palmer, who married into a family that first came to Tyringham in the 1890s. Palmer was game, viewing the play as a chance to move beyond casual interaction with her fellow citizens. “It’s such a unique thing to be working with other people in a community and getting to know them in a different way from just town meetings or pancake breakfasts,” Palmer says.

Gallo followed other community connections to build her production. She began with older residents—the town elders—and subsequently visited various groups—a book club, the volunteer fire department, the town selectmen, a church service, and a senior-citizen’s group—and held a community meeting and a free screening of the 1977 version of Thornton Wilder’s iconic play, starring Hal Holbrook as the Stage Manager.

“I can go to the post office and know 99 percent of the people there,” Gallo says, “which is shocking and fun and it takes a long time to pick up my mail. I think everyone is experiencing the same thing.”

Eventually, Gallo held a fireside read-through of the play, for which nearly 50 people crammed into a room to take turns reading passages. She also found two creative cohorts in the production, director Courtney O’Connor and, in the role of vocal coach, Shakespeare & Company actress Corinna May. 

“I saw the signs for Our Town at the post office and started talking to her about it,” May says. “I said that I can’t be in it because I am union and it’s a non-union production, but would it be helpful to you to have a vocal coach? It was me saying, please, can I do something to support you?”

May also has another, very personal reason for wanting to participate. Her house in Tyringham was built by actors and life partners William Roerick and Thomas Coley, who met in the original production in 1938, each playing baseball players, and later, each playing George Gibbs in various productions.

“Bill and Tom are buried in the cemetery in Tyringham adjacent to the spot where we will be doing Act 3,” says May. “It gives me goosebumps to think about it.”

That’s an example of the personal history that Tyringham residents have brought to the play, and it’s these little stories that join Wilder’s narrative in a meaningful way. The town and the play co-exist in this production, and to drive that point home, the production is staged in two important public spaces, as Gallo had hoped it would be—the front lawn of the Union Church and a field bordering the Tyringham Cemetery. Additionally, family names in the original play have been replaced with those of Tyringham’s founding families, such as Heath, Curtin, and Loring.

“Tyringham is a very special place,” Palmer says, “because it’s tiny and has a lot of people who have longtime ties to the community, where you know a lot about each and who is whose cousin, and who married who, and who doesn’t like who, and all those things, so it’s very much reflected in Our Town.”

Having 40 people in the production means that a solid ten percent of the town’s population is participating. Gallo hopes that the other 90 percent will come to see their neighbors perform and discover more about each other than daily life typically allows. The cast list includes the man who runs the transfer station, the ladies in the post office, and descendants of the town founders.

“You pull back the covers a little bit,” says Gallo. “This is Yankee territory. Everyone’s very protective. We want everyone to feel safe, and we’re not setting them up for failure. Folks have fun, and we’re going to make sure that they feel confident.”

All Invited

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town will be performed by Tyringham residents at 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, on the front lawn of the Union Church, 128 Main Rd., and in a nearby field bordering the cemetery. Tickets: $5 for Tyringham residents and family, $20 for non-residents, free for children under 10.  Purchase when you get there.

This article appears in the August 2017 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Berkshire »

Add your comment:

>> Sign up for our newsletter

See the latest Berkshire Newsletter with all the weekend action

Connect With Us      

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Sweet Sounds

Maestro calls Tanglewood “a paradise of music making”

A Feline’s Friend

Locals aid animals

Off the Grid

Grocers using the sun for more than just produce

Thursdays at the Chalet

Canadian drinks at MASS MoCA

To Market, to Market

Farmers' markets in the Berkshires
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

August 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCannondale Summer Craft Festival

The Cannondale Summer Craft Festival is August 5 from 10-4 and August 6 from 11-5 at Cannondale Village. Come shop from different vendors and artist at the craft fair. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Cannondale Village
28 Cannon Rd
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: (203)751-6267
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 7:30 PM22nd Litchfield Jazz Festival

Set in the picturesque, rolling Litchfield Hills, the Litchfield Jazz Festival was launched in 1996 with a line-up any well-established festival would be proud of today—the up-and-coming...

Cost: Starting at $37.00

Where:
116 Old Middle Street
Goshen, CT  06756


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMCommunity Day with Artist Beth Campbell

Exhibiting artist Beth Campbell and special guests will host an afternoon of art-making, performances, all-ages gallery tours, and more! Explore the entire Aldrich campus and engage all your senses...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMFree Concert: Fransecsa Shanks

Join the Clark this summer for Crystal Clear, an acoustic concert series at Thomas Schütte: Crystal, Schütte’s site-specific installation on Stone Hill.  ...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Sponsor: Clark Art Institute
Telephone: 413-458-2303
Contact Name: Emily Lang
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:45 PMLondon National Theatre: Angels in America Part I

London National Theatre presents Angels in America - Part I Millennium Approaches  Run time: 3 hours, 45 minutes Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in...

Cost: $16-18

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Sponsor: Clark Art Institute
Telephone: 413-458-2303
Contact Name: Emily Lang
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMIn Dialogue: Beth Campbell, Lawrence Weschler, and Carl Schoonover

Thinking, deciding, reflecting—all unique to the human experience—are the core subject matter of Beth Campbell’s current exhibition. Join Campbell for a roundtable discussion with...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMBluegrass in the Garden

8.6 On August 6 from 5 to 6 pm, Too Blue brings their wonderful mix of bluegrass, Celtic, and swing to Hollister House Garden for a rousing afternoon concert. Guests are...

Cost: $35 per person

Where:
Hollister House Garden
300 Nettleton Hollow Rd.
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Subourbons Concert

The Concert Series continues! The Subourbons are a local band who enjoy playing everything from classic rock, blues, folk to modern music.  The Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens looks...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMMichael Feinstein performs the Great American Songbook

Ambassador of the Great American Songbook. This multi-platinum-selling entertainer's suave vocalism, irresistible charm, and remarkable insights into popular song make his concerts wonderful...

Cost: $65 - $115 ($15 ArtSmart available for under age 30 at Box Office only; limited)

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Telephone: 413.528.0100
Website »

More information
Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Cash & Country Music Festival + NY Whiskey Weekend

Enjoy live country music at the Warwick Valley Winery while sampling high quality whiskey and other spirits.

Cost: $12-22 advance, $15 at door ($5 for ages 5-12, free for children under 5)

Where:
Warwick Valley Winery
114 Little York Rd.
Warwick, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
SoNo Arts Festival

YES, It's Happening!!! The SoNo Arts Festival, will happen in August 2017,  Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown South Norwalk
South Norwalk, CT


Website »

More information
Annie, Westchester Broadway Theatre

One of the world’s best-loved musicals and winner of seven Tony Awards returns to the WBT! Includes unforgettable songs such as“It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy...

Cost: $50-$84

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
1 Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFairfield Farmers Market

Over 20 farms and food producers will have everything you need for beach picnics, Sunday dinner, even your weekly shopping. Five CT farms, including Fairfield’s own Little River Farm,...

Cost: Free admission.

Where:
Sherman Green
1451 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMKaraoke!

Best Karaoke night in The Berkshires! Every Sunday come on down, have dinner, drinks and sing your heart out!

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at The Egremont Village Inn
17 Main St
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMMary Popppins

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert B. Sherman Book by Julian Fellowes New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe & George Stiles Co-Created by...

Cost: $22+

Where:
Main Stage - Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 2:00 PMMary Poppins

July 29, August 4 & 5 at 8 pm and July 30 & August 6 at 2 pm. The Warner Stage Company will present one of the most popular Disney movies of all time as a practically perfect musical on the...

Cost: $19.00 - $30.00

Where:
Nancy Marine Studio Theatre
82 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: Torrington Savings Bank
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information
Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time, Mary Poppins is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Shows at 2 pm and 8 pm. 

Cost: Varies

Where:
Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Woven Works

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Play with line and shape to make textured art...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMFathom Events Presents The Dixie Chicks: MMXVI World Tour in HD

Fathom Events and Columbia Records are partnering to bring The Dixie Chicks: MMXVI World Tour to select cinemas. After a decade’s long absence, smash hits like “Wide Open...

Cost: $15.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhoue
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movies Series
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
7:45 PMThe Selecter at FTC StageOne

One of the key bands in the UK ska revival in the late 70s and early 80s, The Selector was on the forefront of gender and racial integration in music. The Selecter was one of the key bands of 2...

Cost: $48 Standard Members Save: $10/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
SoNo Arts Festival

YES, It's Happening!!! The SoNo Arts Festival, will happen in August 2017,  Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown South Norwalk
South Norwalk, CT


Website »

More information
Annie, Westchester Broadway Theatre

One of the world’s best-loved musicals and winner of seven Tony Awards returns to the WBT! Includes unforgettable songs such as“It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy...

Cost: $50-$84

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
1 Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 10:00 AMFree Yoga on the Terrace

Start your week off right with Yoga on the Terrace! This free weekly yoga class with Devin Kibbe of North Adams Yoga, suitable for all levels of experience, features traditional and inspired...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Sponsor: Clark Art Institute
Telephone: 413-458-2303
Contact Name: Emily Lang
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMShakespeare on Film Series

John Long, Shakespeare scholar and frequent lecturer in Drama and Film at UConn, will lead a four session screening and discussion on film adaptations of William Shakespeare’s plays. ...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington , CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMGreen Chimneys 2017 Annual Golf Classic

Hit the Green for Green Chimneys! The day begins with brunch, followed by 18 holes of golf, lunch on the course (including the world famous ‘Dom’s Dogs’), along with the popular...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Sunningdale Country Club
300 Underhill Road
Scarsdale, NY  10589
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845-279-2995
Contact Name: Meg Slavin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMI Am Zelda- A Live Theatrical Performance with Rita Parisi

Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald is often known as the crazy wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby. She was the glittering half of the Golden Couple of the 1920s and muse and inspiration...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
8:00 PMDon Felder, formerly of The Eagles

The man who brought the rock edge to the legendary band The Eagles is flying solo. Four-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member...

Cost: $75

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The General From America, HVSF at Boscobel

With the newborn United States of America engaged in a fight for its life, the Hudson Valley is the center of the action. As whispers of treason creep through the colonies, history’s...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Annie, Westchester Broadway Theatre

One of the world’s best-loved musicals and winner of seven Tony Awards returns to the WBT! Includes unforgettable songs such as“It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy...

Cost: $50-$84

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
1 Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
6:15 PM - 10:00 PMMaking Her Story

This summer, WNPR's Where We Live host Lucy Nalpathanchil sits down with 3 prominent CT women from very different backgrounds in the Warner's...

Cost: $15.00

Where:
Nancy Marine Studio Theatre
82 Main St
Torrington , CT  06790
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAugust Summer Sings! with Music on the Hill

Sing choral works by the great composers on Tuesday evenings starting August 8th. Music on the Hill hosts a series of four stand-alone music reading sessions, each led by a different...

Cost: Free. Donations welcome

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMPequot Presents: Jane Austen Movie Series

Watch Sense and Sensibility. Discover how the 21st century envisions the timeless works of Jane Austen during this special summer movie series. Offered in conjunction with the Pages from Pequot...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 9:00 PMA Grand Summer Night & Casino Night

Dine all evening on sumptuous and plentiful gourmet tastings from our outstanding downtown restaurants, highlighted by specialty cocktails, wines and fabulous desserts. And...

Cost: $125.00

Where:
UConn Stamford
Broad Street
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this orientation to learn...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 Post Road
White Plains , NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-993-3710
Contact Name: Lini Jacob
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:15 PMShine a Light Bankwell Classic Rock Film Series at FTC StageOne

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese documents the Rolling Stones' energetic performance at New York's Beacon Theatre. The concert, filmed in 2006, features Stones standards and favorites, plus guest...

Cost: $5, Members Free

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMArt Series with Prof. Valerie Franco: Paul Signac

Cofounder of the pointillist movement, along with George Seurat, Signac was instrumental in developing the Divisionist style of independent points of colors. He also created dramatic watercolors of...

Cost: Free

Where:
North Castle Public Library
19 Whippoorwill Road East
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The General From America, HVSF at Boscobel

With the newborn United States of America engaged in a fight for its life, the Hudson Valley is the center of the action. As whispers of treason creep through the colonies, history’s...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
South Salem Carnival and Parade

We hope to see the whole community out to support the Department and its Members during our biggest week of the year! The dates and times for the 2017 Carnival and Parade are as follows;Carnival...

Cost: $25

Where:
South Salem Fire House
1190 NY-35
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: South Salem Fire Department
Website »

More information
Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Annie, Westchester Broadway Theatre

One of the world’s best-loved musicals and winner of seven Tony Awards returns to the WBT! Includes unforgettable songs such as“It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy...

Cost: $50-$84

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
1 Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Action Artwork

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Illustrate action words like “swim,”...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PMPhillip Phillips at Alive@Five

Phillip Phillips performing at Alive@Five Thursday Evening August 10, 2017 5pm, Columbus Park 21 and Over Only Live music from national and regional headliners, which attracts...

Cost: $15.00

Where:
Columbus Park
205 Main St
Stamford, CT  06901
View map »


Sponsor: NBCUniversal
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMOn the Path of a Genius: Finding Frederick Law Olmsted in CT

David Leff, local author, poet historian and past recipient of the Olmsted Scholars Award,  will guide participants on a special journey, with verbal and pictorial imagery.  Mr. Leff will...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
8:00 PMDonavon Frankenreiter in The Warehouse FTC

Donavon Frankenreiter’s music always invites a loving vibe into the room. His freewheeling music gravitates toward slack key guitar, lap steel, and ukulele to create a tropical island...

Cost: $35 Standing Room Only

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The General From America, HVSF at Boscobel

With the newborn United States of America engaged in a fight for its life, the Hudson Valley is the center of the action. As whispers of treason creep through the colonies, history’s...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
South Salem Carnival and Parade

We hope to see the whole community out to support the Department and its Members during our biggest week of the year! The dates and times for the 2017 Carnival and Parade are as follows;Carnival...

Cost: $25

Where:
South Salem Fire House
1190 NY-35
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: South Salem Fire Department
Website »

More information
Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Annie, Westchester Broadway Theatre

One of the world’s best-loved musicals and winner of seven Tony Awards returns to the WBT! Includes unforgettable songs such as“It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy...

Cost: $50-$84

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
1 Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMItalian Cooking Classes with Chef Hank Ferlauto June 8 - Aug 10

Selected Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Ages 21+. Join Chef Hank Ferlauto for fun, hands-on meal preparation of three-course meal menus. Each class’ unique menu will consist of a pasta dish, main...

Cost: Members $42 Guests $55

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01226
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMEric Anderson at FTC StageOne

Eric Andersen is one of America's finest lyric-poet songwriters. He stands with his contemporaries Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell as one of the few remaining pioneers of the 60s singer-songwriter...

Cost: $32 Standard Members Save: $5/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PMPoor Man's Whiskey in The Warehouse FTC

After many years on StageOne, PMW now performs in The Warehouse bringing your favorite bluegrass rock including a special Allman Brothers celebration set. You already know that these guys have...

Cost: $25 Standing Room Only Members Save:$3/ticket

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 1 (203) 259-1036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PMMovie Nights with Prof. Valerie Franco: French Kiss

Wine. cheese. Jean Reno. Meg Ryan. Kevin Kline. What're could you want in this twisted romcom/ road trip/buddy movie/love quadrangle peppered with a jewel heist? Oh, and it takes place in the...

Where:
North Castle Public Library
1 Kent Place
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
8:30 PM - 10:30 PMPlay: Via Dolorosa

On Friday, August 11, Jonathan Epstein will reenact David Hare’s Via Dolorosa, a one-man performance drawing on intense moments during Hare’s trip to Tel Aviv, Gaza, and Jerusalem...

Cost: $24-$54

Where:
Tina Packer Playhouse
70 Kemble Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Sponsor: Shakespeare and Company
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
The Rose Algrant Art Show

For the past 57 years, Cornwall artists have exhibited in the Rose Algrant art show. Media include: paintings, photography, drawings, ceramics, rugs, prints, fiber art, sculpture, jewelry, and...

Where:
Butler Hall
Trinity Retreat Center
West Cornwall, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The General From America, HVSF at Boscobel

With the newborn United States of America engaged in a fight for its life, the Hudson Valley is the center of the action. As whispers of treason creep through the colonies, history’s...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
South Salem Carnival and Parade

We hope to see the whole community out to support the Department and its Members during our biggest week of the year! The dates and times for the 2017 Carnival and Parade are as follows;Carnival...

Cost: $25

Where:
South Salem Fire House
1190 NY-35
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: South Salem Fire Department
Website »

More information
Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Movies in Millwood Park: Sing

Movies in Millwood kicks off on Friday, August 4th! Join us each Friday in August for food, entertainment and a movie at Millwood Park.  

Where:
Millwood Park
235 Saw Mill River Rd., (Rt. 100)
Millwood, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Annie, Westchester Broadway Theatre

One of the world’s best-loved musicals and winner of seven Tony Awards returns to the WBT! Includes unforgettable songs such as“It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy...

Cost: $50-$84

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
1 Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMWalking Tour: The Beechers

The Litchfield Historical Society’s Saturday morning walking tours are exploring new sites in town. Each tour lasts about an hour—make sure to bring a bottle of water and wear...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMNutmeg Festival

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Ridgefield, Conn., will hold its 111th Nutmeg Festival, one of Connecticut’s oldest church fairs, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the...

Cost: free

Where:
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
351 Main St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Telephone: 203-826-7862
Contact Name: Linda Berry
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFairfield “Fly In”

Celebrating the anniversary of Gustave Whitehead’s flight in 1901 at Turney’s Farm in Fairfield. There will be a replica of Whitehead’s No. 21 “Flyer” on display, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 PMShakespeare on the Green and Green Expo

Love is a familiar. Love is a devil. There is no evil angel but Love. The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMGraham Day Celebration

Come and enjoy free skating at The Graham Dickinson SPIRIT Skate Park located at 60 Prospect Street.  This celebration is a tribute to Graham, a Ridgefielder who pioneered the building of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Spirit Skate Park
60 Prospect Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM20th Anniversary of Tea for Two Hundred

Revel in an afternoon of delicious food, wine and dancing to the music of the legendary “Beehive Queen” Christine Ohlman (Saturday Night Live Band vocalist) and her...

Cost: $75

Where:
Washington, CT


Telephone: 860-717-0695
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMThe Ivy League of Comedy at FTC StageOne

The Ivy League of Comedy is the premier group of stand-up comedians touring America. Known for their elite brand of clever comedy, you’ve heard their brilliant comedic voices on late-night TV...

Cost: $29 Standard

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PMLettuce in The Warehouse FTC

For more than two decades, Lettuce has brought a new vitality to classic funk, matching their smooth and soulful grooves with a hip-hop-inspired urgency and mastery of beat. Combining the...

Cost: $38 Standing Room Only

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMBrett Dennen

Brett Dennen’s roots-based sound incorporates elements of Americana, pop, bluegrass and alt-country. The folk/pop musician and songwriter recently released his sixth album, Por Favor –...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
8:30 PM - 10:30 PMPlay: T.S. Eliot and His Love of Shakespeare

Shakespeare & Company brings together the two poets in T.S. Eliot and His Love of Shakespeare. Artistic director Allyn Burrows will perform the one-man show in the words of both poets, with...

Cost: $24-$54

Where:
Tina Packer Playhouse
70 Kemble Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Sponsor: Shakespeare and Company
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Putnam County Wine & Food Fest

Live music, great food, and the best wine and spirits New York has to offer! Come sample wines, ciders and spirits from some of New York’s and beyond most renowned producers, or enjoy a cold...

Cost: $27.00/Advance, $35.00 at the Gate Under 16: Free admission

Where:
Iron & Wine Restaurant and Westview Golf Driving Range
3191 Route 22
Patterson, NY  12563
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
The Rose Algrant Art Show

For the past 57 years, Cornwall artists have exhibited in the Rose Algrant art show. Media include: paintings, photography, drawings, ceramics, rugs, prints, fiber art, sculpture, jewelry, and...

Where:
Butler Hall
Trinity Retreat Center
West Cornwall, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The General From America, HVSF at Boscobel

With the newborn United States of America engaged in a fight for its life, the Hudson Valley is the center of the action. As whispers of treason creep through the colonies, history’s...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
South Salem Carnival and Parade

We hope to see the whole community out to support the Department and its Members during our biggest week of the year! The dates and times for the 2017 Carnival and Parade are as follows;Carnival...

Cost: $25

Where:
South Salem Fire House
1190 NY-35
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: South Salem Fire Department
Website »

More information
Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Annie, Westchester Broadway Theatre

One of the world’s best-loved musicals and winner of seven Tony Awards returns to the WBT! Includes unforgettable songs such as“It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy...

Cost: $50-$84

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
1 Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Secret Society of Souptown, Jacob Burns

Four friends form a secret society dedicated to solving mysteries in their small Estonian town. Led by Mari, these young detectives are put to the test when a strange illness strikes their...

Cost: $8 (members), $13 (nonmembers), $7.50 (children age 13 and under)

Where:
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Yoga in the Vineyard

Instructor Michele Morcey A gentle practice amongst the vines, bring water and a mat!

Cost: $25 per person includes yoga and $10 towards goods and services at Haight Brown

Where:
Haight Brown Vineyard
29 CHESTNUT HILL RD.
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

Saturdays from 9am to 1pm! For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMGreat Barrington Arts Market

Announcing the opening of the 5th annual Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM). GBAM offers visitors the opportunity to buy unique art and craft made by local artisans in a variety of media and price...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Great Barrington, MA
Church Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Great Barrington Arts Market
Contact Name: Molly de St Andre'
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
2:00 PMThe Famous Bantam Lake Ski Show

Every year the Bantam Lake Ski Club comes together to put on an awe inspiring Cyprus Gardens style ski show.  You'll see pyramids, ballet lines, boat O's, jumping, mixed doubles,...

Cost: $10 per car

Where:
Sandy Beach
East Shore Road
Morris , CT  06763
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags