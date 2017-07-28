Off the Grid

Grocers using the sun for more than just produce

By Hannah Van Sickle

A new utility pole at Guido’s in Great Barrington has rendered the greengrocer one step closer to being, well, green.

Guido’s is nearly off the grid, thanks to an adjacent five-acre parcel cleared for possible future expansion and the installation of a two-acre solar array. It will cover all of its electric bill—perhaps growing to include the tenants who rent from them—making the brothers Masiero instrumental in providing sustenance and sustainability for the community.