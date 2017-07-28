Cornocopia

Many places to buy fresh corn in the Berkshires

By Kate Abbott

The sign is up at Chenail’s farm stand on Luce Road, on the way up to Mount Greylock, and the 1940 international farm truck at Whitney’s Farm Market on Route 8 is piled high with 13 varieties, hand-picked every morning, as it has been since Pete Whitney began growing them in 1962.

After a wet early summer, corn will appear now until early September across the county, at farms and at farmers markets, co-ops and roadside stands like Anthony and Lauren Quinto’s at Fort Hill Farm in Pittsfield. Bruce Howden at Howden Farm in Sheffield has grown corn since the 1940s. Taft Farms Great Barrington will have sweet corn every day in August, and they grow pop corn, Indian corn, heirloom ornamental varieties and traditional American Indian varieties harvested in the fall.

Chenail’s Farm Stand / 481 Luce Rd., Williamstown, 413-458-4910

Fort Hill Farm / 325 Forthill Ave., Pittsfield, 413-281-0652

Howden Farm / 303 Rannapo Rd., Sheffield, 413-229-8481

Taft Farms / 119 Park St. N., Great Barrington, 413-528-1515

Whitney’s Farm Market and Garden Center / Route 8, Cheshire, 413-442-4749