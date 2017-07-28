Can I get dim sum in the Berkshires?

By Phil Smith

The Berkshires has a growing reputation as a “foodie” destination, so we wondered if the Chinese small-portions dim sum had reached here. An online search of menus at Asian restaurants produced only one—Pittsfield’s Flavours of Malaysia—serving dim sum. Those who have eaten the Cantonese cuisine in large city restaurants may consider the Flavours experience not authentic because there are no carts of food wheeled hastily about and there are no chopsticks or cards to record your choices. Flavours serves these foods as appetizers, eaten with forks, and prepared to order by chef/owner Sabrina Tan in the nearby kitchen.

The dim sum dishes themselves are true to tradition, served on steamer baskets, and delicious. My wife and I ordered a platter that included curried samosa, chicken wontons, coconut shrimp rolls, crispy spring rolls, fried pork wontons, steamed pork and shrimp dumplings, and vegetable dumplings. Our waiter delivered the warm morsels with the straight-faced admonition—“two pieces, one each, no fighting.” We complied, but ate heartily anyway, washing it all down with iced tea.

Dim sum literally translates “to eat a little something,” but the appetizers seemed like more than a little. In fact we found ourselves quite sated, especially after topping off the dim sum with coconut ice cream and flan, “Asian sweet delights.” The full dim sum experience can only be found outside the Berkshires—those in the know suggest Albany—at least for now, but Flavours offers a practical and flavorful local alternative.