A Feline’s Friend

Locals aid animals

By Sophie Cohen

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes—and do all kinds of activities.

Elodie Theriault, 13, of Pittsfield, has fostered 32 Berkshire Humane Society kittens. She began the Humane Hero program in 2014 and, since then, has attended numerous lectures and workshops on animal welfare. She also has sold her crafts to raise money for shelter animals.

This dedication has earned her this year’s Berkshire Humane Society “Staff for the Day,” enabling Elodie to spend six hours working alongside staff, which, she says, “has made me more passionate about helping animals.”