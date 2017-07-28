40th Season Ruby Gala

Shakespeare & Company holds gala

Shakespeare & Company began its 40th season celebration on July 1 in the lobby of the Tina Packer Playhouse with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. It was followed by a special performance by Grammy Award–winning a-cappella group Sweet Honey in the Rock and also Shakespeare scenes and monologues from veteran company artists—then dancing with DJ BFG. It was the most successful benefit in the company’s history, raising over $150,000 for its training, education, and performance programs.

Pictured below are: Dvorah Gitlitz and Marguerite Winslow

Olivia Winslow

Marjorie Shapiro, Barry Shapiro, Josh Aaron McCabe, and Yuki Cohen.

Photos by Julia Kaplan