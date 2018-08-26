Edit ModuleShow Tags
Bedford Shout Outs - September/October

This, that, and the other things

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz


Eco-Luxe Life style
Following a magical meeting of the minds at a local coffee shop, Tami McCarthy and Briana Codella opened KAHLO in what was once an iconic Scotts Corners antiques shop owned by Joan Silbersher. The space has been transformed into an eclectic, eco-luxe destination for the conscious lifestyle. KAHLO features consciously curated and ethically made fashion, beauty, and home goods. The boutique features McCarthy’s clean skincare line, TAMBRA: sea + botanicals, and Codella’s one-of-a-kind sustainable fashion finds, along with wellness services and holistic events, beauty rituals, and mindful workshops. Instagram: @kahlocollective

Treat Time
Chef Keith Jones at The Outpost in Bedford Village bakes up organic, non-GMO treats with real butter and sugar and nothing artificial (he also makes gluten-free versions). If you’re a fan of his divine summer strawberry and blueberry muffins, as I am, stop by this fall to sample the pumpkin or apple cinnamon variety. When he’s not cooking up everything from breakfast burritos to brisket to chili cheez dawgs, Jones whips up cheesecakes and pies, too. 914-205-3900

Welcome
Come to a meet-and-greet reception at the Katonah Museum of Art on September 9 to welcome the new KMA executive director Michael Gitlitz. With more than 25 years in the art world at Hirschl & Adler Galleries, Hirschl & Adler Modern, Marlborough Gallery, and Paddle8, Gitlitz, a longtime northern Westchester resident, brings an encyclopedic knowledge of art as well as a broad network of artists, curators, and collectors to the Katonah Museum. katonahmuseum.org

One-for-One
April Bukofser, a Pound Ridge mom and co-founder of AprilMarin, the contemporary knitwear company known for its luxurious yet affordable ruffle wraps, told me that her company has teamed up with local homeless shelter Lifting up Westchester to create a donation program. For every shawl purchased through AprilMarin’s website, another will be donated to a person in need via the shelter. aprilmarin.com

Behind Closed Doors
Who are the American Originals? They are Bedford photographer William Abranowicz’s pantheon of extraordinary subjects—painters, poets, rock stars, designers, tastemakers, politicians, performers—for whom the home represents the ultimate canvas of self-expression. In his new book, American Originals, Abranowicz invites us into the private worlds of fiercely authentic individuals, including Ellen De-Generes and Portia de Rossi, John Mellencamp, Robert Couturier, Jeffrey Bilhuber, Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg, Martha Stewart, and Federico de Vera. In every one of the more than 225 photographs, Abranowicz’s classical sensibility for light, form, and composition mingles with his innate curiosity and sense of humor. Pick up a copy at Little Joe’s in Katonah.

Look Good/Do Good
Pound Ridge Cosmetic Dentistry will be hosting a special event on September 27 with 20 percent of the proceeds from Botox and Juvederm injections donated to Bedford’s Northwind Kennel’s pet adoption programs. Dr. Helaine Smith, owner of PRCD, offers not only traditional family dentistry but also cosmetic (state-of-the-art veneers and crowns) and restorative dentistry services (fillings, bridges, dentures, and dental implants) plus aesthetic injections in her brand new Scotts Corners office. poundridgecosmeticdentistry.com

Need a shout out? Email the editor: jstahlkrantz@townvibe.com

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

September 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
National Geographic Photo Ark

The traveling National Geographic exhibition, “National Geographic Photo Ark,” opens at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, on June 2, 2018. Featuring the work of National Geographic...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:45 PMFlamenco in the Courtyard

Be transported for a day amid Caramoor’s architecture and sprawling grounds with the characteristic dance and song of Spain, bursting with passion, color, and rhythm. Our Wednesday Morning...

Cost: Concert and Lunch $62, Concert Only $31

Where:
Spanish Courtyard
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 E Post Road
White Plains, NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:30 PMWriters’ Workshop at Keeler Library - Starting September 5th

Join us for a series of writing workshops led by journalist and published writer Maryanne D’Amato. All writers and aspiring writers are invited to share their work, or desire to write, in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMBagels & Books - Starting September 6th

Book Discussion Group First Thursday of the Month at 10:30 AM We have copies of these books at the library.   September 6th- The Women in the Castle by Jessica Shattuck      ...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMNational Life Business Partnership Networking Open House

ARE YOU A HOLISTIC ENTREPRENEUR? SEARCHING FOR A SUPPORTIVE COMMUNITY? This event is for you! Business Spotlight and Networking Event Join us to learn, to network, and to enjoy this no...

Cost: Free

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
792 Route 35
Yellow Monkey Village
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
Telephone: 914-875-9088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
