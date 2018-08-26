Bedford Shout Outs - September/October

This, that, and the other things

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

Eco-Luxe Life style

Following a magical meeting of the minds at a local coffee shop, Tami McCarthy and Briana Codella opened KAHLO in what was once an iconic Scotts Corners antiques shop owned by Joan Silbersher. The space has been transformed into an eclectic, eco-luxe destination for the conscious lifestyle. KAHLO features consciously curated and ethically made fashion, beauty, and home goods. The boutique features McCarthy’s clean skincare line, TAMBRA: sea + botanicals, and Codella’s one-of-a-kind sustainable fashion finds, along with wellness services and holistic events, beauty rituals, and mindful workshops. Instagram: @kahlocollective

Treat Time

Chef Keith Jones at The Outpost in Bedford Village bakes up organic, non-GMO treats with real butter and sugar and nothing artificial (he also makes gluten-free versions). If you’re a fan of his divine summer strawberry and blueberry muffins, as I am, stop by this fall to sample the pumpkin or apple cinnamon variety. When he’s not cooking up everything from breakfast burritos to brisket to chili cheez dawgs, Jones whips up cheesecakes and pies, too. 914-205-3900

Welcome

Come to a meet-and-greet reception at the Katonah Museum of Art on September 9 to welcome the new KMA executive director Michael Gitlitz. With more than 25 years in the art world at Hirschl & Adler Galleries, Hirschl & Adler Modern, Marlborough Gallery, and Paddle8, Gitlitz, a longtime northern Westchester resident, brings an encyclopedic knowledge of art as well as a broad network of artists, curators, and collectors to the Katonah Museum. katonahmuseum.org

One-for-One

April Bukofser, a Pound Ridge mom and co-founder of AprilMarin, the contemporary knitwear company known for its luxurious yet affordable ruffle wraps, told me that her company has teamed up with local homeless shelter Lifting up Westchester to create a donation program. For every shawl purchased through AprilMarin’s website, another will be donated to a person in need via the shelter. aprilmarin.com

Behind Closed Doors

Who are the American Originals? They are Bedford photographer William Abranowicz’s pantheon of extraordinary subjects—painters, poets, rock stars, designers, tastemakers, politicians, performers—for whom the home represents the ultimate canvas of self-expression. In his new book, American Originals, Abranowicz invites us into the private worlds of fiercely authentic individuals, including Ellen De-Generes and Portia de Rossi, John Mellencamp, Robert Couturier, Jeffrey Bilhuber, Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg, Martha Stewart, and Federico de Vera. In every one of the more than 225 photographs, Abranowicz’s classical sensibility for light, form, and composition mingles with his innate curiosity and sense of humor. Pick up a copy at Little Joe’s in Katonah.

Look Good/Do Good

Pound Ridge Cosmetic Dentistry will be hosting a special event on September 27 with 20 percent of the proceeds from Botox and Juvederm injections donated to Bedford’s Northwind Kennel’s pet adoption programs. Dr. Helaine Smith, owner of PRCD, offers not only traditional family dentistry but also cosmetic (state-of-the-art veneers and crowns) and restorative dentistry services (fillings, bridges, dentures, and dental implants) plus aesthetic injections in her brand new Scotts Corners office. poundridgecosmeticdentistry.com

Need a shout out? Email the editor: jstahlkrantz@townvibe.com