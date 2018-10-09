Barn to Barn

Bedford Riding Lanes Association barn tour––October 22

By Melissa Whitworth

The most desirable invitation in town this fall is for the October 22 Bedford Riding Lanes Association barn tour. Every three years, Linda Van Kooy–avid equestrian, hunter pace rider, and BRLA board member—arranges for six private horse barns to be opened to the public for horse and home enthusiasts to peek into. She and a team of volunteers have been running the tours for two decades. Many times, the tickets sell out. And why wouldn’t they? After viewing the sumptuous barns, Van Kooy arranges for a luncheon at the final stop, one year set atop a hill overlooking Bedford, while a professional rider gave a demonstration. Another time, Martha Stewart served her homemade applesauce while her Friesians grazed nearby.

At the start of the day, attendees are given a parcel of information and a route to follow. “It’s like a really fun rally,” says Van Kooy. She is loath to give away too much. “The day is meant to be full of surprises,” she adds.

Think of it as an equestrian’s dream treasure hunt, which “over the years has become cooler and cooler,” says Van Kooy. “Every barn has something unique. Every year there is one celebrity-owned barn. But I don’t want to give anything more away.” The tour lasts from 9 am until 2:30 pm. Tickets are $75, and all proceeds go to the BRLA.