A Renewed Focus

The Bedford Post's two restaurants merge local farms with fine dining

By Abbe Wichman


With a new chef and general manager at the helm, the two restaurants at the Bedford Post shine as destinations for a delicious, casual breakfast or lunch at The Barn or a romantic dinner at The Farmhouse, both with food that showcases area farms. 

General manager George Thomas and chef Christopher D’Ambrosio aim to have diners enjoy, as Thomas explains, “restaurants that serve honest food, grown by people you know.” D’Ambrosio adds that he is looking to create more “vegetable-driven meals.” He brings an international flair to what he calls his “contemporary American cuisine” through his use of spices and grains. If seafood paella is on the menu as a special, order it! The seafood, bomba rice, vegetables, and spices meld together for an authentic and bountiful take on the dish. The French omelette is flavorful with fresh herbs, while perfectly seasoned potatoes and salad complement the eggs.

There have been some updates to the décor, and a piano lounge is in the works. Special Tuesday night dinners are served at The Barn and paired with wines of different regions. Thomas says the dining experience “speaks to the emotional and professional investment that was made in the restaurant.” 

The Bedford Post
954 Old Post Rd.
Bedford, NY
914-234-7800

bedfordpostinn.com   

 

$$$ Expensive

 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

