The Beef (and More)

Bareburger puts a fun twist on organic & all-natural burgers

By Abbe Wichman

With the opening of the most recent outpost of Bareburger in Mt. Kisco, locals have a new place to get an All-American favorite. But those who are looking for gluten-free, vegan, or an exotic patty choice will also be right at home.

Bareburger’s mission is to serve “fresh, vibrant, clean food in a fun place.” The restaurant is decorated in bright colors with whimsical pictures of animals in Victorian garb on the walls. Franchisee Stavros Dimopoulos says each Bareburger has its own style (there’s also one in just over the border in Ridgefield). “We used reclaimed wood from a former barn at this location.”

Bareburger serves up both quality ingredients and a varied menu. Customers can choose fancifully named items, such as the Buckaroo, or build their own burgers. Appetizers range from Macho Fries heaped with guacamole, pickled jalapenos, cheese, and sauce, to Brussels sprouts. Salads, chicken sandwiches, and a Falafelwraptor are popular choices, as well.

Dimopoulos says his bar menu features Captain Lawrence and Peekskill Brewery among his beers and Taconic and StilltheOne Distilleries in his cocktails. Amazing milkshakes are also on the menu.

Bareburger

445 East Main St.

Mt. Kisco, NY

914-864-0531

bareburger.com

$ Inexpensive