Take 5: Stylist Tips

Creating a wardrobe you’ll love




Personal stylist, Scarlett Debease owner of Scarlett Image and author of Stop Stressing About Dressing, shares 5 great tips for creating a wardrobe you’ll love no matter your age, size, or budget.

Change stores 
If you keep saying you have nothing to wear, it’s time to try another store.

Buy color 
See which colors make your eyes sparkle and your skin look healthy. Don’t keep hiding in black.

Go for fit not size 
You’ll get compliments when wearing clothes that fit the body you have—not the one you used to have or wish you had. 

Step Back From The Rack 
People tend to buy more of what they already have. Try on clothes that do not look like something already hanging in your closet.

Don’t be a slave to what’s “in” 
Even if it is the color of the season, or the pant of the year, if the clothes do not work for your coloring or body type, they are not for you. It can be very aging when you try to follow a trend, regardless of whether it fits your body.

 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

