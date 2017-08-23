Taco Talk

Great places to get tasty and unique tacos in the Bedford area

By Abbe Wichman

It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to eat tacos. Whether you’re sitting down and savoring them with a margarita or an icy cold cerveza, or grabbing one to-go, there’s no shortage of choices of taquerias nearby—no matter the day of the week.

At Bedford’s Truck , where the food is sustainable and as local as possible, owner/chef Nancy Roper says her customers enjoy tacos either as a “little meal” or have several as an entrée. Customer favorites include the oyster taco or grass-fed beef variety.

In Mt. Kisco’s Azteca (where we’ve dined at a table next to Martha Stewart), owner Geovani Martinez says his customers’ favorites are the two pork tacos—the carnitas and the Al Pastor with abodo spices.

Other choices in town for tacos include Tijuana Mexican Grill, where customers have a wide range of options.

Both Bedford Hills and Cross River are home to Salsa Fresca . Matt Ulutas, district manager of the Cross River location, says customers love both the classic ground beef taco and a chicken “fajita” taco—with chicken and peppers and onions.

In Somers, Mex-To-Go II has counter seating and a taco menu that includes a number of vegetarian choices and delicious salsas.