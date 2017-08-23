Party, Naturally

Westmoreland Sanctuary nature center and wildlife preserve’s 60th anniversary event––Sept 9

By Lisa Carbone

Join Bedford Magazine on September 9, as we raise a toast to Westmoreland Sanctuary . In honor of the nature center and wildlife preserve’s 60th anniversary, a dedicated committee of planners and sponsors will welcome guests to a celebration kicking off at 6 pm at the sanctuary’s 640-acre preserve in Mt. Kisco.

This festive evening will feature an assortment of wine and hors d’oeuvres, including gourmet tacos (with margaritas, of course), live music, and a silent auction. Funds raised will be directed to educational programs.

Ticket prices for the anniversary celebration start at $100 for advance sales and $120 at the door. Come bid on great auction items ranging from art, jewelry, and vacation homes to Rangers tickets and gift certificates for local restaurants. Whether your preferred party attire is jeans and cowboys boots or suits and stilettos, all are welcome.

Westmoreland Sanctuary offers a variety of environmental education, conservation, and recreational programs and events serving nearly 15,000 visitors every year. Through these facilities and programs, Westmoreland encourages a deeper understanding and engagement with nature and our environment.