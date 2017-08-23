Here to Serve

Our favorite locals dress up

Produced by Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

Photographs by Rana Faure

Styled by Kathleen Usherwood

Hair & Makeup by Hernan Prada & Salon Perri

Production assistance by Alix Pozniak & Monica Palucci

Eddie CaRrion is the uber-popular manager at Tazzo Cafe in Katonah where he greets every customer with a smile and personal attention. Opposite, his wardrobe, including an A Fish Named Fred shirt, jeans, and a deconstructed jacket are available at Him by Catherine H in Katonah. Watch by Bijou in Katonah.

Susan WIlliamson originally opened Booksy Galore as a used book shop in order to find homes for second-hand books. In the past three years, her inventory has expanded to include new books, as well, leading Williamson to more than doubled her Pound Ridge retail space. Customers travel long distances to shop her eclectic collection, to attend her book-related events, and to chat with Williamson about books.

She wears a plaid wool skirt and matching silk blouse by Worth NY (represented by Kathleen Usherwood in Pound Ridge). Earrings by Pennyweights, New Canaan; red cuff bracelet from Bijou, Katonah.

Douglas Childs manages the Bedford True Value Hardware store with a quiet grace andgenerous demeanor. Since he is almost always seen in his trademark head-to-toe black, we decided to spice up his wardrobe with some color.

He is wearing an overcoat, black jeans, plum sweater, and blue dress shirt from the Joseph Abboud Collection at The Men’s Wearhouse, Stamford. His woven scarf is available at the Eclectic Collector in Katonah.

Ann Cloonan is the director of the Bedford Free Library in Bedford Village where she leads a dedicated and beloved staff. During her nine-year tenure, she has expanded programming and the 110-year-old collection to include electronic and downloadable options, as well as good, old-fashioned page turners.

Her ensemble, left, includes a reversible wool coat, top, pants, and scarf, all by Luisa Cerrano, and available at L’Armoire in New Canaan. Earrings by Bijou of Katonah; Bracelet by Jewel Corner in Bedford VIllage.

McKenna Ryser (right) is the manager of The Kitchen Table in Pound Ridge. A South Salem native, shetook the helm at the cozy Scotts Corner cafe in 2014.

Here, she wears a silk shirtdress, cropped jeans, and leather concho belt, all by Ralph Lauren, New Canaan. Hoop earrings from Pennyweights, New Canaan.

Ryser is also featured on the cover of Bedford Magazine wearing madras plaid pants, silk shirt, and suede Moto jacket, all by Ralph Lauren, and earrings and leather bracelet from Pennyweights.