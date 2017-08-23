Edit ModuleShow Tags
Fashion seems all over the place. What should I invest in this fall?

By Alison Bergen


After several years taking a back seat to European designers, American fashion is finally poised for a revival. While we may never see the return of American mega brands like Donna Karan and Calvin Klein, American iconography will be the predominant theme in fall collections around the globe. From denim overalls at Dior to cowhide skirts at Bally, everyone seems to be paying homage to the American spirit. With all eyes on the political theatrics these days, it is interesting to see American style so celebrated by the global fashion community.

Regardless the motivation, this makes for an exciting season in Bedford where the locals have black belts in “country chic” dressing. You may discover that you already have some of the season’s Americana essentials in your wardrobe like a fringed poncho, turquoise jewelry, or distressed cowboy boots. Old favorites will look relevant again when paired with a few key pieces from the current collections. Here are some recommendations for where to invest, inspired by a day of shopping in some of our favorite local boutiques.

Up your denim game with a bit of novelty—fringed, frayed, embroidered, or embellished. Consider something over-the-top to add a little bit of glamour and edge to your favorite basics. Tru Grace in Armonk has a fantastic selection of brands and price points, including a splurge-worthy pair of Isabel Marant jeans encrusted with pearls and a splatter-painted denim jacket by Generation Love.   

Load up on flannels and t-shirts. Bubble & Tweet in Bedford Village has many options for both. The CP Shades button-down shirts are a favorite because of their worn-in look and light weight. A little pricey at $168, but a great investment that will become a wardrobe staple year round. Try sizing up so that you can wear layered over turtlenecks and long-sleeve raglan t-shirts later in the season. 

A southwestern shawl cardigan or sweater coat makes the perfect statement with jeans or as a more unexpected look worn over a flowy feminine dress. Ralph Lauren stocks these in every collection. Head to his New Canaan or Greenwich shops to see the selection and look for a weight that can double as a light coat or heavy sweater. 

While it is amusing to see American iconography exaggerated in the global fashion arena, like all trends that will come and go. American style however, defined by its simplicity, comfort, and democratic appeal, is here to stay.  In a somewhat volatile time, fashion feels like a unifying force.  Hopefully we can all still agree that nothing beats a great pair of jeans and a perfect white t-shirt.

 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

