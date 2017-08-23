Bedford Shoutouts - Sept/Oct 2017

This, that, and the other things

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz

Kudos to the Town of Pound Ridge for its support of six-year-old Lucas Harashima who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare form of aggressive terminal brain cancer that has no scientifically proven cause or cure. The community has been tireless in its efforts (a coin drive, chili cook off, swim-a-thon, and more) to raise funds for Harashima’s care, which now includes travel to Mexico for groundbreaking treatment not available in the US. On September 9, a concert will be held in town. love4lucas.org

You know him from “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Arrested Development,” and his Emmy Award–winning performance as Maura Pfefferman on “Transparent.” A Broadway star, a television legend, an accomplished screen actor whose singular wit and heartrending performances have been entertaining audiences for more than four decades, but the question remains: Who the hell is Jeffrey Tambor?

In his illuminating, often hilarious, and always honest memoir, Are You Somebody?, our Lewisboro neighbor looks back at the key moments in his life that taught him about creativity and play and pain and fear. Pick up a copy at Little Joe’s in Katonah.

In 1950, Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru invited legendary French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier to embark on one of the greatest experiments in urban planning history: to build a new capital—Chandigarh. Six decades after its founding, Bedford photographer Shaun Fynn was granted unprecedented access to turn his lens on Le Corbusier’s city and capture what is rarely seen. His book, Chandigarh Revealed, is available at Booksy Galore in Pound Ridge.

Fox Lane grad Conner Ives ’14, a fashion design student at Central Saint Martins in London, made international headlines earlier this spring when he dressed Vogue cover-model Adwoa Aboah for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring gala. The Bedford Hills native collaborated with the British fashion model on the design of both the duchess silk satin duster and the sequin mini dress that she wore underneath. Ives, whose designs have also been spotted on superstar Rihanna, told Vogue, “Adwoa wore that piece so beautifully, I cried looking at the photos of her.”

Richard Slenker who led the Fox Lane varsity baseball team for two seasons in 2012-2013, went on to co-captain the Yale baseball team this past spring before being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 28th round. The third baseman, who started his baseball career in the Bedford-Pound Ridge Little League, earned All Ivy Second Team honors, hit .342 over 50 games, and drove 40 runs during his senior season.