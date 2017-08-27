Bedford Out & About - September/October

By Lisa Carbone

Join Westchester Land Trust and Food Bank for Westchester in their efforts to Plant, Grow, and Harvest fresh produce for our neighbors in need. Upcoming volunteer days are September 12 and 26 and October 10 and 24. All are welcome at Sugar Hill Farm.

9.13 Returning to the city of White Plains for its sixth year, the ArtsWestchester Jazz Fest promises to be a five-day celebration of jazz for music lovers of all ages. Jazz Fest offers concerts at a variety of White Plains venues throughout the week of September 13 to 17, culminating in a free outdoor Jazz & Food Festival.

9.16 Grab your boots and come kick up your heels at the 20th annual John Jay Homestead Barn Dance. The benefit event begins at 4:30 pm and will feature pig racing, a barbecue, pizza truck, campfire, and music.

9.16 Come to the 13th annual Feed Me Fresh: An Edible Evening on September 16 for delicious tastings from Ben & Jerry’s, Café of Love, La Tulipe, Lalibela, and more. Proceeds from ticket sales, raffle, and live auction to benefit the Mount Kisco Child Care Center families.

9.28 The 69th Annual Herb Fair will be held on September 28 at John Jay Homestead in Katonah. The New York Unit of the Herb Society of America will present this free event with plant and craft demonstrations, great food, herb-related merchandise, and a raffle of paintings.

10.5 As part of the Pound Ridge Historical Society’s Modern in Pound Ridge Lecture Series, award-winning Bedford architect Carol Kurth will examine the mid-century modern design movement as a backdrop for iconic furniture and lighting designs of the twentieth century. 7 pm at The Lionheart Gallery, Pound Ridge.

10.14 Celebrate local food and culture alongside great music by Billboard-topping band Rusted Root at the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival. Local restaurants, specialty food purveyors, and craft breweries. Admission is free.

10.21 The Village Green will be hopping on October 21 when the Bedford Historical Society holds its HoppFest under the big tent. Come for food, music by local bands, and Bedford Brew—all to benefit the programs of the BHS.