Art: Light Foot

Dr. Siwanowicz uses Photomicrography to show us a close-up look at the foot of a beetle

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich is showcasing the top-20, award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition until October 29,2017.

The traveling exhibition shows the beauty and complexity of life as seen through the light microscope.

This image, created by Dr. Igor Siwanowicz at Howard Hughes Medical Institute, shows the front foot of a male diving beetle and was awarded fifth prize in the competition.