A Tour for Sure

College visits need not be devoid of fun

By Meg Hemmerle

College visits can be fun.

College visits can be mini-vacations. That is why Bonnie Klein and Liora Yalof started Daytripper University , an online service that offers travel itineraries for over 100 different colleges. The information comes from current college students, visiting high schoolers, and parents. “You should be able to focus on the tour while you’re on campus and not worry about where is a good place to each lunch or how to spend your time after,” says Klein.

Daytripper University suggests where to stay near campus, the most convenient spots for coffee, and places to eat lunch and dinner. “The site is geared toward the parents because they’re the ones booking the reservations,” says Klein. “But we do say where students hang out and their favorite spots. There is a middle ground on our site that makes it so you can plan your trip together.”

Each college page has quotes from current students on what they love about their school and advice they have for prospective students. “You’re making it your home for the next four years so you wanna know the culture and community there,” says Yalof.