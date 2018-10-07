Edit ModuleShow Tags
Katonah’s John Shearer has a local focus

By Michael Kaplan


Though John Shearer is renowned far and wide as a photographer of the American civil rights movement and once declared “Black America is my beat,” his focus these days is mostly local.

At age 17, Shearer took the picture of John Kennedy, Jr. saluting, in front of his mother Jacqueline, uncle Robert, and his big sister, Caroline, at the funeral of his father, the late president John F. Kennedy. Working with Look and then Life magazines in the 60s and 70s, Shearer produced a relatively new brand of black-and-white photojournalism he calls “reportorial” that seemed to expose and express the tensions and fault lines underlying the American civil rights movement. His photo of a crowd at the Martin Luther King funeral, his embedded coverage of the Reapers street gang, his shot of Ali taunting Frazier before the “Fight of the Century,” and his work as the only journalist permitted inside the prison during the 1971 Attica uprising, together form such an iconic body of art, that Shearer is famous by all measures, even if you never really new his name or couldn’t pick him out of a crowd.

Institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art have highlighted Shearer’s work, but he’s most excited about being featured in “American Moments: Photographs by John Shearer,” an exhibition at the Neuberger Museum of Art, at SUNY Purchase, this fall. “Neuberger is a gem, I’ve always wanted to exhibit there, and I hope showing my work touches a lot of nerves in terms of what’s going on right now. I love being able to do a major show like this right in my own backyard and for mostly a local or regional audience. You know, friends never get to see your stuff.” Shearer says contentedly.

When Shearer explains his photography, he points out that he’s “really always been a printmaker” and says “even in the modern day of digital imaging, I can get the dark rich blacks and toned whites, and the shadowing, and the textures to achieve the affect I want.” Nowadays, he uses a Nikon D800 and an Epson printer, and has most recently been exploring the play of light in pictures shot through the prism of his window which he says are inspired by J.M.W. Turner. But, Shearer’s most talkative about how his full-color close-ups of sunflowers are the trademark display at Winston in Mt. Kisco and adds, “I received a generous commission for that. It’s not like I’m trying to sell pictures through a local restaurant, I did it because I like that everybody around here, my neighbors, get to see my work, and I get a special little thrill when I go into Winston for dinner and see it there.”

Shearer’s roots are in Greenburgh. He attributes much of his success to an art teacher at Woodlands High School, and to his mentor, Gordon Parks, the legendary photographer who preceded Shearer as the first black at Look, who was, fortuitously, a neighbor, and a member of the Westchester Clubmen, a social club for black professionals which Shearer’s dad, Ted, had co-founded. When it was time for Shearer and his wife, Marianne, to find a home to raise their kids, Shearer says “I was comfortable in Westchester, I was looking for an excellent school district with a particularly good arts department, like I had, and then I fell in love with this house right by Lake Katonah.”

Shearer reminisces, “Some of my best times have been with the kids growing up swimming and boating out on the lake. And we have this view 365. It’s a treasure. We like that around this neighborhood it’s economically mixed and there’s not a lot of snooty folks. 

And I think my kids did pretty well here. My daughter, Alison, plays a pretty mean sax, she plays in a couple of different bands, and she’s in business consulting restaurants, and my son, Will, is a successful printmaker and artist like me. So I guess the arts and education at John Jay High School paid off.”

Shearer likes to go for walks at Ward Pound Reservation, stop in at Katonah’s Oak & Oil gallery, and get out to events in town, but at 71 he is starting to slow down. “I’m happy,” he says, “and, again, look at this view. We love this house. Someday I might even get to take grandkids out on the lake. Katonah’s been good for us, and Westchester is my home.”

LOOKING BACK   More than 40 of Shearer’s compelling photographs from the 1960s and 1970s will be on view in American Moments: Photographs by John Shearer at theNeuberger Museum of Art through January 27.

 

 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Today
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information

10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSlow Medicine & Music

On Fri Oct 19, from 7-9 pm, at the Open Center in NYC, Bedford-based doctor Michael Finkelstein MD joins forces with NYC opera singer Donatella Moltisanti (featured...

Cost: $45.00

Where:
New York Open Center
22 E 30th St
New York, NY  10016
View map »


Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 6:00 PMTaconic Opera - Double-bill for double the pleasure: Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana, October 20 & 21

Taconic Opera celebrate its 21thseason with another exciting event in October, bringing together two of the most popular one-act operas ever composed:  Giacomo Puccini’s Gianna Schicchi...

Cost: $32-$67; $7 senior discounts; $15 students all seats; family of 4 (any age) $85

Where:
Yorktown Stage
1974 Commerce St
Entrance Veteran's Road
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Sponsor: Hudson Chorale
Telephone: 855-886-7372
Contact Name: Dan Montez
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:45 PMCamille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio

Following her memorable performance at our 2017 Jazz Festival, acclaimed by Downbeat Magazine as a “rising star” singer with “soulful inflection and remarkable,...

Cost: $25, $40, $55, $70

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
8:15 PMMasters School Open House

Open House - the Masters School  To learn more about how you can give your child the Masters advantage, visit our Open House on October 20: grades 5-8 at 9:00 AM, grades 9-12 at 1:30...

Cost: free

Where:
The Masters School
49 Clinton Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY  10522
View map »


Telephone: 914 479 6420
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMHome Energy Savings at the Take It or Leave It Shed

Looking for a new lampshade? Interested in a free office supplies? How about a Lego set? It's all here for the taking at Bedford 2020's Take It Or Leave It Shed! If the thought of more...

Cost: 0

Where:
Take it or Leave it Shed
Bedford Hills Train Station Parking Lot
Bedford Hills, NY
View map »


Sponsor: Energize Bedford
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDamn Fine Comedy Showcase

This unique event features EIGHT stand-up comics, who regularly perform in venues such as the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Dangerfield’s and Comic Strip Live - all performing live on the stage...

Cost: $30/person general seating; $60/person table seating

Where:
Lewisboro Library
15 Main Street
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: Lewisboro Library
Telephone: 914-875-9004
Contact Name: Liz Gabriele
Website »

More information
