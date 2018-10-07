Edit ModuleShow Tags
The Horror!

The Bedford Playhouse serves up classic scary movies––Oct 27




If you are partial to being scared out of your wits, head over to the Bedford Playhouse on October 27 for back-to-back horror movie classics. William Friedkin’s The Exorcist (4 pm) and Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining (7 pm) promise to give you chills. And Jack Nicholson with an axe is something you can never un-see. 

The Exorcist, rated R, is the frightening and realistic tale of an innocent girl inhabited by a terrifying entity, her mother’s frantic resolve to save her, and two priests—one doubt-ridden, the other a rock of faith—joined in battling ultimate evil.  In The Shining also rated R, Nicholson’s character Jack Torrance accepts a caretaker job at the Overlook Hotel, where he, along with wife Wendy and son Danny live isolated from the rest of the world for the winter. But they aren’t prepared for the madness that lurks within. 

The concession stand is chockful of your favorite movie treats. Individual movie tickets are $10 for seniors and children, $12 for adults, or $20 for a premium recliner. If you haven’t tried the oversized luxury seating, we highly recommend that this might be the occasion to do so! 

Bedford Playhouse 
633 Old Post Rd., Bedford

914-234-6704
bedfordplayhouse.org

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

