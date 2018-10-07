Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Silver Lining

Ushering a North Salem gem into the future

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz


Seasonal Decor Provided by Hayfields Market

Photos by Rana Faure

For two centuries, generations of the Keeler family farmed hundreds of acres in North Salem. The family homestead on Keeler Lane included several houses, one of which was built for Cornelia Keeler Storrs in 1860—reportedly from the remains of an old 1830s goat herder’s cottage. Many years later, the expansive Keeler estate was subdivided, and Storrs’s home was spun off on its own parcel. Today, a high stone wall runs along the lane with two sets of gates that swing open to allow entry to the two-acre property where a pair of basset hounds, a pot-bellied pig, and an ever-changing number of chickens have free range. When current homeowner Hilary Silver sees that Sir Francis Bacon, her porcine pet, is headed toward a gate left open by a visitor, she calls out “Francis!,” and he trundles back, settling into the cool dirt below a bush. 

Silver purchased the 19th-century charmer, replete with gingerbread trim, in 2003 with her husband, Philip Fox-Mills. The natives of Puerto Rico (Silver) and Ireland (Fox-Mills) had moved from Manhattan to try out country living, and with two little children, they quickly found they were outgrowing their small rental. After a family dinner, they took a walk and found an advertisement for a large country home for sale in North Salem—a town they’d never heard of.

Fox-Mills had acquired a new car when they moved from New York, and he was anxious to take it for a spin, so the couple packed up the kids for the drive over to take a peek. When they pulled up to the house that had been unoccupied for some time, Silver was not even remotely put off—in fact, she was smitten.  “We didn’t want turn-key. We definitely wanted a blank canvas that we could make our own,” she says. 

Once the couple took possession, they endeavored to take the house back to its 19th-century bones, removing a mid-20th century addition as well as some partitions that made the interiors feel closed in. From Keeler Lane, the three-bedroom farmhouse looks much as it did in a vintage photo taken around the time of Storrs’s death in 1912. The small left wing now houses the eat-in kitchen where Silver loves to cook for her expanded brood of four children. This is where family and friends enter the house, though a dowel installed at ankle height keeps Francis from wandering in during summer months when the doors are flung open to keep breezes flowing.  Silver reconfigured the layout, painted the walls and old brick fireplace white, added a tin ceiling and pops of red, creating a fresh, crisp décor. Her cozy, office loft overlooks the kitchen. 

Beyond the kitchen is a passageway that leads to the living room. The dining room, to the right, is outfitted with an eclectic mix of furnishings, including an industrial light fixture and vintage Belgian staple factory table that Silver found at Avant Garden in Pound Ridge. The prints on the wall came from The Silk Purse in New Canaan, and Fox-Mills had them re-framed to compliment the architectural molding. A window looks straight into the sitting area of the kitchen. “I find it interesting that we have interior windows,” says Silver. “The way they built additions back then—they basically built a house against a house.” 

Silver chose to open up the living room to maximize light and simplify the flow and added pillars for support and a new-old mantle she found at Demolition Depot in Harlem. When the stacks of books began to take over the floor space, she had a shelf installed opposite the staircase to lift them up and integrate them into the room’s décor. Overhead, she restored the decorative ceiling molding, and around the corner, she tucked a wet bar into an underutilized closet

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms on two floors. The loft-like bathroom in the attic features a 19th-century copper bathtub that came with the house and a vintage fold-down sleeper train sink that Silver found at Demolition Depot. 

The Fox-Mills children delight in the property where over the years, their parents added a sandy beach by the swimming pool, a bocce court, a chicken coop, an outdoor sink and shower plus an outdoor bathtub (rescued from the North Salem Historical Society and believed to have once been installed here during Storrs’s era). “We do take bubble baths under the stars,” Silver notes. 

The pool house outback is a year-round gathering place boasting a gym upstairs, a fireplace in the great room, and a new baking kitchen. “I made that into a working kitchen for our baking company—Fox-Mills Baked Great—that I started with the kids. Customers order cookies and cakes from our website, and the kids custom bake them,” she explains, as she follows a path across the lawn past the guest cottage decorated with her signature found objects and back to the main house. 

Over the past decade and a half, Silver has put her stamp on this vintage home, blending historical references and present day passions on the walls and on tabletops where art and mementos bring the original blank canvas to life. This is a family hub where life unfolds, and as it does, Silver finds a way to weave each day’s record into the patina.

 

 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Bedford (Really) Loves Horses

Preserving the local equestrian VIBE

Bedford 25 for 2018

Celebrating the most dedicated, most creative, and most influential

The Horror!

The Bedford Playhouse serves up classic scary movies––Oct 27

Ten Minutes With a One-Man Whirlwind

Ed Kelly and his family have loved Bedford for generations

A Stroke of Genius

Bedford Teen Creates Unique Website for his Oma

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSlow Medicine & Music

On Fri Oct 19, from 7-9 pm, at the Open Center in NYC, Bedford-based doctor Michael Finkelstein MD joins forces with NYC opera singer Donatella Moltisanti (featured...

Cost: $45.00

Where:
New York Open Center
22 E 30th St
New York, NY  10016
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PM - 6:00 PMTaconic Opera - Double-bill for double the pleasure: Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana, October 20 & 21

Taconic Opera celebrate its 21thseason with another exciting event in October, bringing together two of the most popular one-act operas ever composed:  Giacomo Puccini’s Gianna Schicchi...

Cost: $32-$67; $7 senior discounts; $15 students all seats; family of 4 (any age) $85

Where:
Yorktown Stage
1974 Commerce St
Entrance Veteran's Road
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Sponsor: Hudson Chorale
Telephone: 855-886-7372
Contact Name: Dan Montez
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:45 PMCamille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio

Following her memorable performance at our 2017 Jazz Festival, acclaimed by Downbeat Magazine as a “rising star” singer with “soulful inflection and remarkable,...

Cost: $25, $40, $55, $70

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
8:15 PMMasters School Open House

Open House - the Masters School  To learn more about how you can give your child the Masters advantage, visit our Open House on October 20: grades 5-8 at 9:00 AM, grades 9-12 at 1:30...

Cost: free

Where:
The Masters School
49 Clinton Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY  10522
View map »


Telephone: 914 479 6420
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMHome Energy Savings at the Take It or Leave It Shed

Looking for a new lampshade? Interested in a free office supplies? How about a Lego set? It's all here for the taking at Bedford 2020's Take It Or Leave It Shed! If the thought of more...

Cost: 0

Where:
Take it or Leave it Shed
Bedford Hills Train Station Parking Lot
Bedford Hills, NY
View map »


Sponsor: Energize Bedford
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDamn Fine Comedy Showcase

This unique event features EIGHT stand-up comics, who regularly perform in venues such as the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Dangerfield’s and Comic Strip Live - all performing live on the stage...

Cost: $30/person general seating; $60/person table seating

Where:
Lewisboro Library
15 Main Street
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: Lewisboro Library
Telephone: 914-875-9004
Contact Name: Liz Gabriele
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags