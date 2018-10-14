Fall & Winter Hikes

Enjoying the outdoors

If you think warm-weather hiking is the only way to go, then you’re missing out on magically transformed trails with colorful foliage or snow-dusted branches and paths.Twelve of the 29 Westchester Land Trust preserves have trails that are readily accessible year-round, free of charge! Here are a few seasonal favorites:

1. Westchester Wilderness Walk/Zofnass Family Preserve (Pound Ridge) The eight-mile trail is well used, easy to follow, and traverses some of the most rugged terrain around.

2. Pine Croft Meadow Preserve (Waccabuc) has an open meadow with a simple path. A great place to explore by snowshoe!

3. Hunter Brook Preserve (Yorktown) A wonderful wildlife habitat—see mink, muskrat, barred owls, or great-horned owls during the cooler months.

4. Otter Creek Preserve (Mamaroneck) offers a family-friendly loop along the coastline of the Long Island Sound. Stellar views that attract birdwatchers, wildlife lovers, photographers, and botanists all year round!