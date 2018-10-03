Bedford Shout Outs––Nov/Dec 2018

This, that and the other things

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

Happy Home

If you’re looking to freshen up your home décor, stop in to PORCH, a brand new boutique at 153 E. Main Street in Mt. Kisco featuring fresh essentials, accent furniture, art, tabletop, linens, tempting accessories, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Owners Jen Gerken of Bedford and Suzanne Grant of Mt. Kisco launched their new shop in order to showcase a fresh mix of new, unique, vintage, and classic home accents in a retail atmosphere that is warm and inviting, and they like to keep it social with special events and hosted shopping nights. There’s something for every home at PORCH! 914-707-0155

Giving Back

When Kim Linn was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, she had no idea that one of her greatest sources of healing would come through her Katonah and Bronxville stores, Toney, Toni and the Gang, where she has met a community of women who have had experience with breast cancer. “I turned to one of my favorite vendors, Ela Rae, to create a product through which I could give back to the cancer community,” she says. The new “Kim” studs are available exclusively at TT&G, and all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

Sign up!

It’s time to sign up for the Fox Lane Ski Club, a non-profit organization run by volunteer parents. Entirely self-supporting, the oldest, longest-running ski club in North America has no formal association with the town of Bedford or Bedford Central School District. Membership is for sixth through twelfth graders residing within Bedford Central School District. Registration opens November 1. The FLSC is limited to 300 members on a first come/first served basis, and over 40 trained/active chaperones and leaders volunteer to travel with the club members to area mountains for weekend ski/ snowboard adventures. foxlaneskiclub.com

Full STEAM Ahead

Husband and wife team Sarah and Clark Landis formed MKR LAB to offer quality science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) programming in northern Westchester to kids in grades K though 12. “It’s not enough to just put technology in a child’s hands,” says Clark Landis, Chief Technology Officer. “It’s important to open their eyes to all the possibilities and really cool things they can build and also to help them if they get stuck.” The broad selection of offerings for students includes robotics, coding, hands-on physics, microprocessors, and wearables. mkrlab.org

Motherhood

Author and Bedford resident Katie Sise just released her first adult novel, We Were Mothers, published by Little A. In this riveting story, over the course of one shattering weekend, truths begin to reveal themselves, and a close-knit community begins to unravel into despair and horror. “Sise offers an astute glimpse into tragic loss, the innermost lives of women, and the highs and lows and societal expectations of motherhood,” reports Kirkus Reviews. katiesise.com .