Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Bedford (Really) Loves Horses

Preserving the local equestrian VIBE

By Melissa Whitworth


Christy Counts with her daughter Scarlett, son Lachlan, and Chili, her nine year-old Friesian-Gypsy cross.

Photos by Rana Faure

Sally Slater presses “play” on an old home video. Her daughter, Sarah, aged 8, appears dressed in denim overalls and a velvet riding hat. Sarah runs up to a white pony who is peacefully grazing on a lawn. The pony, named Prince, barely flinches as the child launches herself onto his bare back; he just continues to graze. Sarah kicks and kicks, flings her arms around the pony’s neck, grabs his mane, and finally he stops eating and walks on with his rider.

A year ago, a group of local horse enthusiasts, including Sally, whose daughter, Sarah, now 35 and raising her own young sons alongside three horses at her home on Hook Road, joined together as “Bedford Loves Horses,” a grassroots group whose mission is to preserve the equine history of the town by promoting backyard barn ownership. Slater and other local riders—Cynthia Brill, Nancy Nygren, and Christy Counts are its core members. Jill Brooke founded the group and came up with its name. BLH wants to see the continuation of Bedford’s horse culture for generations to come. That means quite simply making backyard barn ownership easier. To that end, they aim to help people navigate the building codes when creating or adding a barn in Bedford. In their first year, the organization successfully petitioned the town to change some of the zoning codes governing private horse facilities.

The group has identified and is addressing the specific obstacles facing backyard barn owners: for example, resistance to allowing bathrooms to be built in farm outbuildings, the lack of clarity on the guidelines for clearing trees for paddocks, restrictions on the building of outdoor and indoor riding rings, and the general muddiness that comes with finding and interpreting town codes that apply to private barns. In April 2018, the Bedford Town Board unanimously passed an amendment to the local law, allowing half bathrooms, wash stalls, and washers and dryers in barns without the need for a special permit. It was the group’s first win. But, says Slater, “There is still a lot to do.”

Many, perhaps most, residents argue that horses are part of the fabric of Bedford: part of its DNA, its identity. Town Supervisor Chris Burdick says that ordinances governing the keeping, grazing, and riding of horses can be read in town documents dating back centuries.

“They brought to my attention the difficulty that those who own or may be interested in acquiring horse properties faced,” says Burdick.  “Bedford has got a long and rich history of horse ownership, and some of the most expansive horse trails in the country. It’s essential that Bedford be horse-friendly. The group’s concern was that it had become somewhat horse-unfriendly. That resonated with me.”

BLH member Christy Counts is raising the next generation of equestrians. She moved here four years ago from Oklahoma City and has turned a seven-acre property on Bayberry Lane into a picturesque family farm. There are four stalls and four paddocks across the two acres devoted to her two horses, Chili and Rosie, and a third horse, Champ, who belongs to a friend. Her three children, Gardner, Scarlett, and Lachlan, all help feed the horses, muck out, clean buckets, and groom. There is a gate at the far end of one paddock that leads directly onto the BRLA trails, where Counts takes her family and friends on long rides.

“My kids are in touch with qualities like compassion, hard work and empathy,” says Counts. “They understand that in a barn they learn those values by taking care of animals. In today’s world there are so many forces competing for children’s time. Ask any parent with teenagers, they will tell you: ‘How do I get my kids to spend less time in front of a screen playing video games?’ Keeping horses here, and having my children involved by working hard and getting dirty, it furthers the qualities I want to see in them.

“Bedford is horse country, but it won’t remain that way unless we continue to foster its special history,” says Counts. “The overall equine industry is struggling in America. The only way to keep Bedford’s equestrian community from struggling too is to organize and proactively work together with the town to promote and protect it.”

Scarlett is feeding her pony, Rosie, handfuls of hay and whispering to her as Counts turns out the two other horses onto grass paddocks for the night. Scarlett is almost exactly the same age as Sally Slater’s daughter was in the video of her with her white pony, Prince. Here, the new generation of Bedford backyard barns appears to be in safe hands for now.

HEALTHY HOME “To be able to raise our children in Bedford alongside horses was unbelievable. What is healthier than having your child interact with the horses and ponies and nature? I  see my grandson learning how to take care of horses. It is so nurturing.” —Sally Slater

 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Bedford 25 for 2018

Celebrating the most dedicated, most creative, and most influential

The Horror!

The Bedford Playhouse serves up classic scary movies––Oct 27

Silver Lining

Ushering a North Salem gem into the future

Ten Minutes With a One-Man Whirlwind

Ed Kelly and his family have loved Bedford for generations

A Stroke of Genius

Bedford Teen Creates Unique Website for his Oma

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSlow Medicine & Music

On Fri Oct 19, from 7-9 pm, at the Open Center in NYC, Bedford-based doctor Michael Finkelstein MD joins forces with NYC opera singer Donatella Moltisanti (featured...

Cost: $45.00

Where:
New York Open Center
22 E 30th St
New York, NY  10016
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PM - 6:00 PMTaconic Opera - Double-bill for double the pleasure: Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana, October 20 & 21

Taconic Opera celebrate its 21thseason with another exciting event in October, bringing together two of the most popular one-act operas ever composed:  Giacomo Puccini’s Gianna Schicchi...

Cost: $32-$67; $7 senior discounts; $15 students all seats; family of 4 (any age) $85

Where:
Yorktown Stage
1974 Commerce St
Entrance Veteran's Road
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Sponsor: Hudson Chorale
Telephone: 855-886-7372
Contact Name: Dan Montez
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:45 PMCamille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio

Following her memorable performance at our 2017 Jazz Festival, acclaimed by Downbeat Magazine as a “rising star” singer with “soulful inflection and remarkable,...

Cost: $25, $40, $55, $70

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
8:15 PMMasters School Open House

Open House - the Masters School  To learn more about how you can give your child the Masters advantage, visit our Open House on October 20: grades 5-8 at 9:00 AM, grades 9-12 at 1:30...

Cost: free

Where:
The Masters School
49 Clinton Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY  10522
View map »


Telephone: 914 479 6420
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMHome Energy Savings at the Take It or Leave It Shed

Looking for a new lampshade? Interested in a free office supplies? How about a Lego set? It's all here for the taking at Bedford 2020's Take It Or Leave It Shed! If the thought of more...

Cost: 0

Where:
Take it or Leave it Shed
Bedford Hills Train Station Parking Lot
Bedford Hills, NY
View map »


Sponsor: Energize Bedford
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDamn Fine Comedy Showcase

This unique event features EIGHT stand-up comics, who regularly perform in venues such as the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Dangerfield’s and Comic Strip Live - all performing live on the stage...

Cost: $30/person general seating; $60/person table seating

Where:
Lewisboro Library
15 Main Street
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: Lewisboro Library
Telephone: 914-875-9004
Contact Name: Liz Gabriele
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags